Opeeka Announces Partnership with Spirit to Deliver Person-Centered Care to Multidisciplinary Service Providers

Family Services, Law Enforcement, School Districts, and Judicial Agencies will be among those served through this partnership

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, the nation's leader in care collaboration and person-centered outcomes measurement, announced today their partnership with Spirit, a social enterprise focused on providing communities with innovative prevention and intervention methodologies, and with high-tech solutions that connect at-risk youth, families and individuals with the most effective resources available. Opeeka is working with Spirit to integrate their Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS) with the SPIRIT platform (Supression-Prevention-Intervention-Referral-Intelligence Tool).

P-CIS will connect seamlessly with the SPIRIT solution to improve care collaboration and deliver real-time analytics to predict what care will work for whom. With more pressure to report person-centered outcomes, P-CIS will have a significant impact on programs, people who deliver and oversee them, and those served.

Spirit is happy to add Opeeka’s technology to the Spirit platform which serves county governments, particularly helping them with the care for youth with complex needs. Spirit has already identified one of its county customers in Florida to adopt P-CIS. Plans are to expand to as many of the Spirit customers as possible and bring this community-changing technology.

“Opeeka is excited to be working with Spirit to join in their mission to impact the lives of people by connecting them with people who can help” said Opeeka SVP of Business Development, Kevin McDonnell.

“The fact that P-CIS can receive information from, visualize and share insights to the people that Spirt serves every day is huge,” continued McDonnell.

“Opeeka's expertise and experience in interoperability was a must-have for our organization.” said Spirit’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, William Nidiffer.

“Opeeka's simple, elegant data model is amazing and having our clients seamlessly access P-CIS through our Spirit platform is incredibly important.”

About Opeeka

Opeeka is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.

About Spirit

Founded in 2010 as Youth Choices, LLC, of Nevada, SPIRIT, Inc. is a social enterprise focused on providing U.S. communities with innovative prevention and intervention methodologies, and with high-tech solutions that connect at-risk youth, families and individuals with the most effective resources available. Learn more at www.thespiritproject.com.

Spirit Contact: William Nidiffer, CEO

702-538-2333

williamn@thespiritproject.com

