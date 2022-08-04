Ohio’s Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) Educational Savings Accounts Provide Greater Access to Student Enrichment Programs

Release date: 8/4/2022

Original Release Date: July 20, 2022

Qualifying students can receive $500 for summer and before- and after-school educational activities

Ohio families now have more options to access a variety of educational programs for students. The Ohio Department of Education is announcing the application for the 2022-2023 Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) educational savings account program. Qualifying families can receive a $500 credit per child to pay for enrichment and educational activities, including before- or after-school educational programs, day camps, music lessons, tutoring and more.

Ohio children ages 6-18 whose family income is less than 300% of the Federal Poverty Level are eligible for the $500 credit. Parents and guardians may select enrichment and educational activities from approved service providers in the ACE Marketplace or request that a service provider be approved and added to the marketplace.

"With many options to explore, families can take advantage of Ohio ACE funds to create learning excitement, help children further their academic growth and get additional learning support," Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens said. "We’re working to provide as many connections as possible to provide students with new opportunities to learn and grow."

Businesses that offer educational opportunities and services are encouraged to join the marketplace to assist families in getting Ohio children back on track.

Visit aceohio.org to apply for an ACE educational savings account and browse the ACE Marketplace for service providers.

About Ohio ACE

The Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) educational savings account program is being offered through a contract between Merit International, Inc. and the Ohio Department of Education, with the goal of providing educational activities to students who experienced learning disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Merit

Merit’s verified identity platform brings visibility, liquidity, and trust to people-data, giving organizations the clarity to make better-informed decisions, engage with individuals effectively, and pursue their mission efficiently. Merit clients include private, state, and municipal organizations providing solutions in workforce development, emergency services, licensing, education, and defense sectors. Find out more at merits.com.