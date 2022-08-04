Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,132 in the last 365 days.

Safety improvement project to restrict SR 260 for 5 months between Payson, Heber

Map of SR 260 work zone

PAYSON - Motorists traveling on State Route 260 between Heber-Overgaard and Payson should plan for daytime delays of up to 30 minutes for the next five months as the Arizona Department of Transportation works on a roadway safety improvement project.

The project will require crews to narrow the highway to a single lane east of Christopher Creek, with work scheduled Mondays through Thursdays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Restrictions are scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 8 and continue through Dec. 30 roughly between Old Rim Road and Aspen Lane, which is from mileposts 282-305.

Crews will narrow one mile of the highway at any given time during the project.

The $24.9 million project will improve safety along a 21-mile stretch of SR 260 by widening the shoulders on both sides of the highway. The project, in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, will also include guardrail improvements, better drainage, spot pavement repairs and restriping the roadway.

During work hours, flaggers and a pilot car will guide drivers through the work zone, where the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph. A 14-foot vehicle restriction will be in place, while wider loads can be accommodated with 12 hours notice. 

The project is expected to continue through the fall of 2024. For more information, please visit azdot.gov/260-Rim

You just read:

Safety improvement project to restrict SR 260 for 5 months between Payson, Heber

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.