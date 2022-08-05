Darlene “McCoy” Jackson host of Urban One’s The Nightly Spirit on The Light 103.9 Presents Family Over Everything Tour
The River Church will host the kick off 3-day tour
Family Comes First Over Everything”DURHAM, NC, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally Syndicated Radio Host Darlene “McCoy” Jackson will launch her 3 day Family Over Everything Tour in Raleigh, Durham on Friday, August 12 at 6 PM at The River located at 4900 Prospectus Drive Durham, NC 27713. The Family Over Everything tour is a 3-Day Family curated experience that brings all generations together in the family to have a good time.
— Darlene McCoy
Friday night kicks off game night, where families come together and play games such as spades, monopoly, life, Jenga and more while interacting with community leaders, politicians, civic leaders which leads into a town hall conversation with guests. Jackson will set the tone to begin healing in our communities. Saturday will be a “Breakfast with Auntie “brunch conversation with the millennials to discuss current issues and topics that people are too afraid to discuss. Additionally, Darlene will visit Black Owned Business to show support and do pop up book signings. Sunday, Darlene will perform her new single off her EP “Jesus was Eclectic” at Sunday Service. Admission is free of charge; attendees need to text the word “FOE” to 66866 to register.
“I am excited to announce this Family Over Everything Tour. Our community needs to come together to share love, unity and togetherness.” says Darlene “McCoy” Jackson. “Our country is in distress, and we need events that bring communities together for fun and laughter,” Jackson adds.
Darlene “McCoy” Jackson, hailed the first African American woman with a National Nighttime Syndication, has a unique style in the inspirational and gospel community with her approach to controversial topics and powerful insight into the progress of black culture. As her theme song describes her character, “She’s So Down To Earth, She Will Make You Laugh So Hard,” Darlene’s transparency and genuine personality are the ingredients that makes people drawn to her spirit. She is being inducted in the National Black Radio Hall of Fame in st. Louis Missouri this year and being honored with the Radio Icon of the Year Award at the Stellar Media Reception and Celebration presented by Round the Clock Entertainment.
Raleigh/Durham is the first stop of her 3-day Tour with new cities added weekly.
