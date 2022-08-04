SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Development of State Freight Plan

For Immediate Release:

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is seeking public input into the development of the State’s Freight Plan. The Plan identifies freight contributions to the State’s economy, provides recommendations for strategic improvements, guides freight-related investments, and supports the vision and goals of the National Freight Network.

The public is encouraged to participate in the State Freight Plan virtual public meeting located on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/planning/draft-freight-plan. This website provides a copy of the State Draft Freight Plan, maps, and presentation materials for review.

Through the virtual public meeting, the public may also actively engage by completing the Draft Freight Plan Survey and provide written comment. Written comments will be accepted until Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, the Draft Freight Plan Survey will also close on this date.

Questions and comments may also be submitted to Sarah Gilkerson, MPO Coordinator, 700 East Broadway Ave., Pierre, South Dakota 57501 or via email sarah.gilkerson@state.sd.us.

Any individuals with disabilities who require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the Department’s website may submit an accommodation request to the ADA coordinator by calling 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunications Relay Services for the Deaf).

For further information regarding the State Draft Freight Plan, contact Sarah Gilkerson, MPO Coordinator, at 605-773-3093.

