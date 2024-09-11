Milling Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 212 Shoulders and Service Roads in Watertown

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024

Contact: Dan Sitter, Project Engineer, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Beginning on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, milling is scheduled to begin on the shoulders and service roads in Watertown on U.S. Highway 212. During the operations, traffic will be controlled by flaggers, a pilot car, and lane closures. This work is part of a mill and overlay project on 21 miles of Highway 212 from Clark to the west of Watertown and two miles of shoulders and services roads on Highway 212 in Watertown.

Border States Paving, Inc., of Fargo, ND, is the primary contractor for this $11 million project. The cold milling and asphalt operations are scheduled to be completed in September 2024.

Find additional information about this project at https://dot.sd.gov/hwy212-clark-watertown-pcn-06pf.

