Liquid Media’s iGEMSpro Has Launched A New Course As The Ultimate Solution Called ‘Distribution Revolution’

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iGEMSpro has announced its launch of its newest course called ‘Distribution Revolution’.
iGEMSpro is a part of the iGEMS family, all operated by parent company Liquid Media Group, the company that gives independence to independents.
iGEMSpro provides independent filmmakers, film festivals and industry professionals with a suite of resources and services to help them on their distribution journey. On offer are sales services, educational resources, courses, industry reports and aggregated news, video and podcast content.
Its newest course is led by film industry experts Jon Fitzgerald and Stephen Follows. Fitzgerald co-founded the Slamdance Film Festival as well as being the Festival Director for the prestigious AFI Film Festival. Follows, a data researcher, has taught at major film schools and has featured in The New York Times and The Guardian.
‘Distribution Revolution’ came after iGEMSpro found that there are fewer theaters supporting independent distribution, while the number of streaming platforms continues to grow. As a result, a number of predatory distributors and sales agents continue to offer bad deals. Additionally, there are thousands of indie films made each year, competing for audience attention, which makes branding materials that much more important.
The new course, costing $449.00, offers solutions to these challenges. These include, 4 Course Modules (with over 4 hours of audio/video slide presentations), Live group coaching calls, Case Studies, Deliverables Checklist and Sample Press Kits.
Geared towards any independent filmmaker looking to find an audience for their film and want it to play in film festivals, theaters, streaming platforms and secure additional ancillary opportunities, “Distribution Revolution” provides a roadmap of the modern landscape.
For example, the Alternative Distribution module within the new course, mentions the work of Projektor, a filmmaker-first marketplace solution launched earlier this year. In iGEMS’s own podcast The Mine, iGEMS CEO Jon Fitzgerald sits down with Projektor’s Keegan McColl to talk about ways filmmakers can drive their own success and monetization in a new interview.
About iGEMSpro:
Led by industry veteran Jon Fitzgerald (Slamdance, AFI Fest, Santa Barbara Film Festival), iGEMStv is the most comprehensive film and TV recommendation engine on the market, combining human curation, audience sharing and machine learning. In 2021, iGEMSpro was added, as a resource for independent filmmakers and industry professionals. Presenting sponsor Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ: YVR) acquired Jon Fitzgerald’s iGEMStv in December 2021, as part of its growing network of tech and media properties.
About Liquid Media Group:
Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is a business solutions company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid’s end-to-end solution will enable professional video (film/TV and streaming) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization.
