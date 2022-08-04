Urban SDK to provide traffic data and federal performance reporting for Sarasota/Manatee MPO
Sarasota/Manatee MPO becomes the latest Florida organization to utilize Urban SDK for data management, visualization, and reporting services.
Our platform gives agencies the ability to set targets, collect data, perform analysis, and report performance in an efficient and streamlined manner”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarasota/Manatee MPO has selected Urban SDK, the global leader in mobility analytics and data visualization, to provide web-based trip reporting, traffic data software, data management, and reporting services.
— Urban SDK Co-Founder and COO, Justin Dennis
“As a company, we realize just how laborious federal reporting can be for these planning organizations,” said Urban SDK Co-founder and COO, Justin Dennis. “Our platform gives agencies the ability to set targets, collect data, perform analysis, and report performance in an efficient and streamlined manner.”
By using Urban SDK, Sarasota/Manatee MPO will have the ability to map and gain insights on all public and Federal Transit Authority (FTA) funded transit assets and routes currently in place. This will enable officials to justify and plan for future growth within the Sarasota/Manatee MPO boundaries.
Urban SDK will provide Sarasota/Manatee MPO with data that includes trip volumes and durations, national bridge conditions, and fatality analysis. The MPO will also leverage Urban SDK for speed and reliability performance measures such as planning time index, travel time reliability (TTR), and average speeds.
“We have seen tremendous population growth across the state of Florida over the past couple years,” said Dennis. “Working with Sarasota/Manatee [MPO] will ensure that citizens along the Sun Coast have infrastructure projects born out of, and driven by, data. We're very happy to begin delivering insights to another planning organization within our home state.”
About Urban SDK
A global leader in mobility analytics and data visualization, Urban SDK is the only enterprise data analytics platform that equips professionals with the urban planning data needed to make efficient, data-driven planning decisions. We provide organizations with clean data pipelines, automated performance reporting, and an on-demand repository of data that can be accessed and visualized in our GIS mapping Studio. Urban SDK customers trust in and use our platform to build safer, more efficient, equitable, and sustainable infrastructure.
Jonathan Bass
Urban SDK Inc.
+1 386-228-7668
jonathan.bass@urbansdk.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
About Us | Urban SDK