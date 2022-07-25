URBAN SDK NAMED TOP 100 EARLY-STAGE COMPANY TO WORK FOR IN 2022
Out of 500+ companies that raised Seed & Series A rounds, Will Reed named Urban SDK an employer of choice based on mission, culture, growth and leadership.
This recognition is the result of the passion our team brings to all parts of their lives.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban SDK announced today it has been named one of the Top 100 Early-Stage Companies to Work for in 2022 by executive search firm Will Reed.
— Urban SDK Co-Founder and COO, Justin Dennis
Founded in 2018, Urban SDK has established itself as the national standard of location data analytics and data management for government and private organizations. Earlier this year, Urban SDK was awarded the EFI Entrepreneur and Job Growth Award, which recognizes Florida businesses that have created jobs and invested in communities across the state. Urban SDK also was named a member of the prestigious AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator, focused on the rapid growth of clean tech innovation.
"It's very important for us to have a great company culture, so we're obviously very proud to be one of the 100 best places to work," said Urban SDK Co-founder and COO, Justin Dennis. "One of our goals in creating Urban SDK was to have a place where people would not only enjoy working, but also be proud to work at."
“We’ve worked with hundreds of early-stage B2B tech companies who are on-mission to transform the way we live and work,” said Paige Robinson, Founder & CEO of Will Reed. “We believe the most successful companies are those like Urban SDK, who are committed to building human-first cultures that offer meaningful work and support the full employee experience.”
"This recognition is the result of the passion our team brings to all parts of their lives," said Dennis. "There's nothing better than seeing members of different departments get together at all-hands meetings and impromptu happy hours, or away from the office at crawfish boils and charity drives. It really does bring an energy to the company that shines through to the product."
About Urban SDK
A global leader in mobility analytics and data visualization, Urban SDK is the only enterprise data analytics platform that equips professionals with the urban planning data needed to make efficient, data-driven planning decisions. We provide organizations with clean data pipelines, automated performance reporting, and an on-demand repository of data that can be accessed and visualized in our GIS mapping Studio. Urban SDK customers trust in and use our platform to build safer, more efficient, equitable, and sustainable infrastructure.
About Will Reed
Will Reed is the only executive search firm built exclusively for early-stage founders. Founded in 2015, the firm recruits go-to-market (GTM) and People leaders for Seed thru Series C companies backed by leading venture capital firms like a16z, Accel, Bessemer, Insight Partners, Lightspeed, New Enterprise Associates, Sequoia, etc. Will Reed believes early-stage founders are responsible for shaping our collective future, so they couple search with founder enablement curriculum and coaching to ensure their B2B tech clients can compete against the giants for top talent.
