City of Victoria, Texas selects Urban SDK for data management and visualization services
The South Texas city will leverage Urban SDK’s Data Hub and GIS Studio for traffic data mapping.
— Urban SDK Co-Founder and COO, Justin Dennis
“Our Data Hub has made data more accessible, especially those in the public sector,” said Urban SDK Co-founder and COO, Justin Dennis. “Taking this transformed data and being able to quickly visualize it helps streamline operations for our users.”
As part of this initiative, Victoria officials will have access to enriched data using Urban SDK’s Data Hub. Datasets available to the city include: trip data, speed and reliability measures, bridge data, demographic data, safety and crash data, and emissions information.
With their Urban SDK license, Victoria officials are also able to build and customize geospatial maps; merge, layer, and filter datasets; visualize historical data; and adjust line segments, boundaries, and custom branding. Officials will also utilize their own Workspace to organize and save reports; visualize current and historical data; visualize large data sets with the click of a button; streamline all transportation data in one place.
“We are excited for the opportunity to work with the City of Victoria,” said Dennis. “Transportation officials across the country face unique challenges, and South Texas is no different. We look forward to helping the team in Victoria serve their community.”
About Urban SDK
A global leader in mobility analytics and data visualization, Urban SDK is the only enterprise data analytics platform that equips professionals with the urban planning data needed to make efficient, data-driven planning decisions. We provide organizations with clean data pipelines, automated performance reporting, and an on-demand repository of data that can be accessed and visualized in our GIS mapping Studio. Urban SDK customers trust in and use our platform to build safer, more efficient, equitable, and sustainable infrastructure.
