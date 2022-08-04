HBCU National Center Hosts Congresswoman Terri Sewell
L-R: Hailee Clack, Hampton Univ.; Kalaya Sibley, Dillard Univ.; Nicole Lark, Bethune-Cookman Univ.; Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7); Anyiah Chambers, Kentucky State Univ.; Kimberly Ross, Senior VP of Federal Relations at the ACLI; Mashone Robinson, Alabama State Univ.
Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell recently urged HBCU students to pursue careers in public leadership including running for office.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell recently urged HBCU students to pursue careers in public leadership including running for office.
Rep. Sewell, Alabama's sole black member of Congress, told the students from four HBCUs that through study, training, and Congressional internships they will be the leaders of the future.
Interns of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) met with Sewell, who serves as the current Chair of CBCF and has been a member of the Caucus in the U.S House since 2011.
Kimberly Ross, former Chief of Staff to Rep. Joyce Beatty & current VP of Federal Relations at the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) was there representing her industry in Alabama.
In previous sessions at the HBCU National Center, talks were given by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Tim Scott, and Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux.
The speaker series will continue in the Fall keynoted by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.
ABOUT THE HBCU NATIONAL CENTER FOUNDATION:
The HBCU National Center Foundation was established in 2021 with a gift of $1M by Honorable Jacqueline Lewis, educator, and philanthropist.
The Foundation provides grants for two purposes: internship support for HBCU career centers and free housing for interns. These grants address the structural inequity of housing in Washington and clear a path from education to transformational careers for HBCU students.
In 2021, Lewis was inspired by President Biden's call for diversity in the Federal Government and Mackenzie Scott's gifts to underfunded schools. This initial gift provides for 175 students to participate. For additional information, visit HBCUNC.org.
Lauren Kneram
Washington Intern Student Housing
+1 202-548-2720
lkneram@internsdc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn