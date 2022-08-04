Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of July 2022
Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction.CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction. The products and services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers and experts around the world and are held to the highest standards of excellence.
Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
This month, Mom’s Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Food & Supplements
• Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, etc.)
• Children’s Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Young Adult Books
• Adult Books
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
- Naturepedic Breathable Organic Crib Mattress (Lightweight, 2-Stage)
- Ollie Jay Apparel
- OETEO Easyeo Easy-To-Wear Baby Onesies Rompers
- McLaren Scooter McS01
- McLaren Scooter McS02
- McLaren Scooter McS03
- Baby by Meadows ComfyDri Nappy - Size 4 (9-14 kg)
- DFI Retail Group
- Happy Cappy Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash
- Baby by Meadows ComfyDri Nappy Pant
- Oil Babies Gift Set (Sooth Teething Oil, Sweet Dreams Massage Oil and Clean Baby Wash)
- BeeCure Anti-Itch Lotion
- Ardo Alyssa breast pump
- Momcozy Breastfeeding Seamless Wireless Nursing Bras
Food & Supplements
- iHDoc® Probiotics for Kids Chewable Tablets
- Clover the Rainbow Smoothies
Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, Video Games, etc.)
- The Gecko Wireless Headphone
Children’s Picture Books
- Kaya Finds Her Home
- Simple to Sign books
- Jolene: Adventures of a Junk Food Queen
- Dusty's Big Oops!
- Shrieks and Sounds and Things Abound!: (The Quiet Wants of Julien J.)
- I Don't Want to go to Preschool, The Fairy Queen calls...
- The First 12 Days of Preschool: Reading, Singing, and Dancing Can Prepare Kiddos and Parents! *Sing-Along Song and Video Included*
- Little Lovable Lucy's Big Day
- Dear Momma...
- Be You Big
Toys, Games & Puzzles
- Lunii My Fabulous Story Teller
- Glowies – Fireflies
- Techno Gears - Monster Truck 2.0 (50+ pcs)
- Trekking the World Trivia
- Trekking the World
Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
- Dusty and Friends Coloring and Activity Book About Friendship
- Keep Chasing Your Dreams - and You'll Get Treats!
- The Elegant Emu
Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
- Love Snaggs: A Little Dog’s Courageous Journey
- Atlas and the Multiverse: Seeking Courage
- Am I Weird?: Navigating Friendships Book Series
- My Anxiety is Messing Things Up: Navigating Friendships Book Series
- Lost my BFF: Navigating Friendships Book Series
Young Adult Books
- Stranded in Snow Shoe: prequel to Summer of Two Worlds
Adult Books
- Zen Parenting: Caring for Ourselves and Our Children in an Unpredictable World
To see the full list of July 2022 award-winning products, please view the full media release
