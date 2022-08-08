Content Financials 1.0 Solution by invenioLSI is Certified by SAP® for Integration with SAP S/4HANA®

Content Financials

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI announced today that its Content Financials 1.0 solution is certified by SAP for integration with SAP S/4HANA®.

“We look forward to working with our existing and future media customers to help them implement this end-to-end solution to control content budgets and drive efficiencies up,” said Nader Tirandazi, invenioLSI’s CEO.

The content financials solution helps media companies make faster, more accurate financial decisions by creating a streamlined, automated process that increases financial efficiency throughout the content acquisition, creation, and utilization processes. The solution enables media companies to gain greater visibility into content production budgeting and tighter control over spending while simplifying the management of the entire content lifecycle.

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the interface software of the product Content Financials 1.0 solution integrates with SAP S/4HANA using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA is the next-generation business suite designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their entire organizations, taking advantage of the award-winning, role-based user experience of SAP Fiori®.

invenioLSI is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.



About invenioLSI

invenioLSI is recognized as the world’s largest independent SAP consultancy and implementation partner for Public Sector and Services organizations. Our domain specialisms include Government, Local Authorities, Policing, Healthcare, Education, Public Transport, and Tax, with a niche position within the Media & Entertainment sector.

We use our own IP, Cloud, Digital, and Analytics skills and capabilities to accelerate SAP-based projects to help businesses transform the quality of services and save long-term costs. invenioLSI brings unmatched industry experience coupled with unique expertise in advanced technologies to help you realize the full value of your digital investment.

invenioLSI is fully international, with our EMEA HQ near London, and our North America HQ in Waltham, Mass. Our flexible delivery model – invenioLSI experts located across 16 offices located in 11 countries – ensures our global customer base benefits from high-quality engagements, by delivering quicker time to value and helping enterprises be more effective.



SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About invenioLSI