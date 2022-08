Sept. 1 Deadline Approaches for Business Aviation Scholarships from IADA

(Photo courtesy Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University)

USA, August 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is accepting applications through Sept. 1 from business aviation students for scholarships. Grants funded by the IADA Foundation will range from $1,000 to $5,000. The IADA Foundation supports philanthropic programs that enhance the industry, including providing scholarships for college students studying for careers in business aviation.“The IADA Foundation is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) public charitable organization,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “We are working with more than 20 colleges and universities to offer individual scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students seeking further education leading to professions within business aviation.”The IADA business aviation scholarship program was established to benefit university students seeking a career in business aviation, specifically within corporate aircraft sales, marketing, finance, legal, and insurance disciplines. The application is available online at International Aircraft Dealers Association | IADA.Participating schools are assigned a keycode specific to their organization, which applicants must obtain from their school’s financial aid office to access the application. Students can use the code to login to IADA.aero, complete the online application, upload transcripts and submit an essay about their passion or inspiration for aviation. Students are selected based on a points system, with the highest-ranking students across multiple schools awarded scholarships.These grants are available to full-time, undergraduate (freshman through senior) students (taking a minimum of 12 hours per semester), as well as graduate students. Applicants must have a 3.0 minimum cumulative GPA on a 4.0 grade scale (high school GPA for freshman applicants). The IADA board will approve scholarships to be awarded and advise selected applicants through their university’s financial aid office by no later than Nov. 30.Participating schools include:Auburn UniversityBroward CollegeCharleston Southern UniversityColorado Northwestern Community CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical UniversityFlorida Institute of Technology (Florida Tech)Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech)Indiana State UniversityKansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology CampusLouisiana Tech UniversityMetropolitan State University of DenverMiddle Georgia State UniversityMiddle Tennessee State UniversityOklahoma State UniversityPurdue UniversitySaint Louis University, Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and TechnologyUniversity of Nebraska OmahaUniversity of North Dakota, John D. Odegard School of Aerospace SciencesUniversity of OklahomaUniversity of North TexasVaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyIf a student in an aviation program does not see their school listed, they should ask their financial aid office to contact IADA Director of Operations Erika Ingle at 1-866-284-4744.About the International Aircraft Dealer AssociationIADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more info go to International Aircraft Dealers Association | IADA.About AircraftExchange.comA popular product of IADA is AircraftExchange, the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet our accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA-Accredited Aircraft Dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA-Accredited Aircraft Dealers agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers.The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for some of the most popular aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer, Cessna, Bombardier, and Gulfstream jets. For more info about AircraftExchange, go to Aircraft For Sale Exclusively by IADA | AircraftExchange.