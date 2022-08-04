Woodland Park City Council To Vote On PUD
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonight, at 7:00pm MDT, the Woodland Park City Council will vote on amending the PUD (Planned Unit Development) regarding Charis Bible College’s proposed construction of tax-exempt, on-campus student housing. Charis’s application to amend asks for an increase in the height of the proposed student housing from 35 feet to 45 feet and requests that Charis be permitted to build the housing exempt from property taxes as required by the Colorado Constitution.
Charis aims to increase student enrollment and provide on-campus housing for more than 1,000 students by 2030.
The meeting will be held at the Woodland Park City Hall (220 W. South Ave in Woodland Park, 80863) and live streamed at 7:00pm MDT here. Click on the "Participate via zoom link" on the calendar.
ABOUT CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGE:
Charis Bible College is a Bible training college founded by Andrew Wommack to equip graduates through teaching and practical, hands-on training to serve in both the secular and Christian workforce. It is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and currently has fifty campuses around the world. "We equip faithful men and women for the work of the ministry by teaching spiritual truths, imparting biblical knowledge, providing practical ministry opportunities, and grounding them in the message of God's unconditional love and grace," according to the Charis Bible College website.
Charis Bible College opened in 1994, graduating its first class of 33 in 1996. In 2009, as the Elkton facility in Colorado Springs nears capacity, the 157-acre property in Woodland Park that Gilbert Jackson dedicated to Christian education was put on the market and purchased in September. Andrew and Jamie named the property The Sanctuary, and in 2012, construction began on The Barn, a gorgeous, 70,000-square-foot facility, which welcomed its first class in January of 2014.
As Andrew celebrated 50 years in ministry in 2018, The Auditorium, with 150,000-square-feet and seating 3,200, was completed. The Sanctuary now includes the original 157 acres plus a newly acquired 336 acres and 60,000-square-foot building. In 2018, the AWMI home offices relocated to this additional property.
Go to CharisBibleCollege.org to learn more.
