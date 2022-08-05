New Book by Carol McLeod " MEANWHILE: Meeting God in the Wait " Available Now
New Bible Study Examines the Life of Joseph, and What We Can Learn About Staying On Course While We Wait
I hope people are inspired when they look to the life of Joseph. That they will be reminded that God is intentionally, powerfully moving in the meanwhiles of our lives.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved author, podcast host, and speaker Carol McLeod is preparing to launch her fifteenth book, MEANWHILE: Meeting God in the Wait. This Bible study examines the life of Joseph in the Old Testament, and shares how we can thrive in our God-given callings and purpose, even in the challenging, unsettling seasons of our lives. Published by Iron Stream Media, MEANWHILE is available now.
“Everyone finds themselves in the ‘meanwhile’ in their lives,” shares Carol. “During these times, God is at work behind-the-scenes to cause all things to work together for good. But for us, it may feel more like an incredibly ‘mean while’ When we look in the book of Genesis and we experience the story of Joseph, we can be reminded that our past doesn’t define us. Our present doesn’t define us. But who we choose to trust in does determine our future.”
Like many of us, Joseph was a victim: of circumstances, of family dysfunction, of slavery, of unfair accusations, of sexual harassment. However, he still walked in his destiny. She continues, “Joseph’s story parallels many of our stories. The choices of others created hardships that were out of his control. Yet Joseph grew into his God-ordained destiny. Through every painful ‘meanwhile,’ Joseph was able to wholeheartedly know and rest on God’s promise of better things to come.”
Carol McLeod is a sought-after speaker, best-selling author of 15 books and the host of two successful podcasts, including “Jolt of Joy”, a podcast on the Charisma Podcast Network which is ranked in the top 5% of podcasts internationally, and “Significant Women,” which is ranked in the top 10% of podcasts worldwide. Her weekly blog “Joy for the Journey” has been named to the Top 50 Faith Blogs for Women, and her YouVersion devotionals have been enjoyed by nearly 4 million people around the world. In September, she is prepping to launch a weekly TV show, called “The Joy Life.” Known for her great joy and enthusiasm, Carol encourages and empowers women with passionate and practical Bible-focused messages, interspersed with her own special brand of hope and humor.
"MEANWHILE: Meeting God In the Wait" is published by Iron Stream Media and is available at all major book retailers and online now.
About Carol McLeod:
Carol is a best-selling author of 15 books. She hosts two podcasts; her weekly blog, Joy for the Journey, has been named to the Top 50 Faith Blogs for Women. She writes a weekly column for Ministry Today. Her YouVersion Devotionals have reached 4 million people worldwide.
