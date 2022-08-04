With 16.8% CAGR, Tokenization Market Size Worth USD 8,318.53 Million by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the Tokenization Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Tokenization Market is expected to reach the value of USD 8,318.53 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Solutions" accounts for the largest offering segment in the this market. The solutions provide accurate information which is utilized to develop high precision IoT network. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.
Service providers were continuously trying to find out ways to increase the precision of work, enhanced services, safety and work with growing technology. The requirement for these reasons is being fulfilled through the implementation of the tokenization as they are used to provide enhanced, uninterrupted free, and timely services at the industrial operations. The tokenization in various industries is being used widely due to the rising demand for customer experience. It enables industries to enhance their operations and productivity. Tokenization’s help end-users to make better decision regarding payment modes, assets management, safeguard customer data, and others. The tokenization market is in the growth phase rapidly due to growing digitization in various industries which drives the demand for the tokenization. The companies are even launching new products to gain a larger market share.
Global Tokenization Market survey report reveals analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share. The report encompasses graphs, TOC, and tables which help understand the market size, share, trends, growth drivers and market opportunities and challenges. This market report guides to know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products. An influential Tokenization business report provides key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
Tokenization Market Dynamics:
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Rise in Need for Customer Experience
Companies or enterprises that successfully implement a customer experience strategy are likely to achieve higher customer satisfaction rates and thus improve revenue growth. The improvement of customer experience involves various strategies such as empowering employees to provide better service, value ideas, customer journey mapping, capturing customer feedback, and others.
Upsurge of Contactless Payments for All Businesses
Contactless payments offer significant advantages to both consumers and businesses through ease of usage to provide quicker transactions with more reliability and security through tap–to-pay technology, which confers loyalty benefits for business and improve customer relationships. Thus, contactless payments are adopted very fast by both consumers and businesses.
Upsurge in Stringent Rules and Regulatory Standards Lead to Developed Security
The data protection and cross-border flow of data is the main reason for the establishment of various legal frameworks. As day by day, the amount of information or the data transmitted, stored, and collected across the globe is increasing due to rise in online social and financial activity facilities available through mobile phones and improved internet connectivity which enables the rise in the importance of data protection and privacy.
Rise in Complexities of Data Management
The decisions taken for the business process are by analysing a huge volume of data, hence the data needs to be managed very well in order to get the relevant insight easily. Hence, each data has to be encrypted into tokens. At the time of analysing the data, user can access the data with the help of tokens assigned.
Rise in Demand for Cloud Based Solution and Services
Cloud computing solutions and services support businesses to function effectively with less dependency on human resources, which helps to propel the market growth with greater operational efficiency. The efficiency growth for business purpose across multiple verticals has resulted in adoption of variety of business models which drive the demand for software such as Software-as-a-Serve (SaaS) based solutions.
Recent Developments:
*In August 2021, Lookout, Inc. announced the launch of a new mobile security offering for small businesses. This development will help the company to diversify the portfolio to offer better solutions for various purposes, which could be one-stop solution for customers, which helps to attract new customers
*In January 2022, Visa has announced a new platform, Visa Acceptance Cloud (VAC), to modernize the capabilities of payments services. This new platform will help the company to improvise and strengthen the capabilities of solutions provided to the customers, which can improve the customer relationship with the company
Top Leading Key Players of Tokenization Market:
Some of the major players operating in the tokenization market are Fiserv, Inc., Thales Group, Broadcom, Futurex, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, FIS, Lookout, Inc., Protegrity Inc., Visa, Mastercard, Micro Focus, American Express Company, Entrust Corporation, VeriFone, Inc., utimaco GmbH, PaymentVision, Tokeny Solutions, Quantoz NV, HST, Paya, Inc., Baffle, StrongKey, Inc., Prime Factors, Fortanix, AsiaPay Limited, Marqeta, Inc., Open Text Corporation, Randtronics, Bluefin Payment Systems, Sygnum Pte. Ltd., among others.
Global Tokenization Market Segmentations:
Offering:
Solutions
Services
Organization Size:
Large organizations
SMES
Deployment:
Cloud
On-Premises
Technology:
Internet of Thing (IOT)
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Block chain
Others
Technique:
API-Based
Gateway-Based
Application:
Payment Security
User Authentication
Compliance Management
Data Processing
Encryption
Others
End-User:
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
It and Telecommunications
Government and Public Sector
Media and Entertainment
Retail & E-Commerce
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Automotive
Aerospace and Defense
Others
Tokenization Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the tokenization market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Table of Content: Global Tokenization Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Tokenization Market Report
Part 03: Global Tokenization Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Tokenization Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Tokenization Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Key Benefits:
**This research offers a comprehensive analysis of current trends, projections, and dynamics for the years, with the goal of assisting in the identification of current market opportunities.
**The individual market revenue of the major countries in each area is mapped.
**The research examines the Tokenization Market circumstances on a regional and country-by-country basis.
**The Tokenization Market’s major participants have been identified.
**To understand the competitive environment across geographies, this study assesses the competitive landscape and conducts a value chain analysis.
**An in-depth analysis of the Tokenization Market’s segmentation within the market has been offered, which is predicted to aid in the current market opportunities.
