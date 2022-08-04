Hilton Solidifies Virginia Footprint, Expanding Global Headquarters in Fairfax County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hilton (NYSE: HLT), the leading global hospitality company, will retain its headquarters in Fairfax County, including significant upgrades to its facility at 7930 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Hilton will re-imagine its space to create an even more vibrant place to convene and collaborate, fully integrating technology into the office experience to meet the needs of today’s workforce.

Hilton located its global headquarters in Virginia in 2009 and plans to create 350 net new headquarters jobs over the next five years.

“Virginia is America’s hometown for corporate headquarters, and we are proud that Hilton will continue to call Fairfax County home,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “For more than a decade, this global company has benefited from the Commonwealth’s combination of strategic location, diverse, world-class talent, and stable business climate, and we look forward to a continued partnership as Hilton recommits to Virginia and reinvents its headquarters for the future.”

“The companies that choose to locate and grow in our Commonwealth are a strong endorsement of the advantages a Virginia location offers. Retaining Hilton’s global headquarters reinforces our commitment to ensuring the best business climate for our valued corporate partners,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Northern Virginia is one of the most educated and diverse regions in the United States and we are confident that Hilton’s next phase of growth will be bolstered by the top-tier talent pipeline Fairfax County provides.”



“Northern Virginia has been Hilton’s home for more than a decade, and the region has played an instrumental role in helping us create the best, most inclusive home for our Team Members while also managing the demands of a global business,” said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton. “We appreciate the continued support of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Fairfax County, and the Tysons Partnership in ensuring we continue to attract strong, diverse talent to our vibrant, growing region.”

“I am thrilled that Hilton, a valued corporate citizen, is maintaining its headquarters and expanding its workforce here. This is a validation of the strong economy we enjoy here in Fairfax County,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “We have demonstrated time and again that business-friendly policies go hand-in-hand with the high quality of life here, maintaining Fairfax County’s status as the premiere destination for starting, moving or expanding your company.”

“I am pleased to hear about Hilton’s decision to grow their corporate headquarters in Fairfax County,” said Senator Janet Howell. “Hilton has a long history of calling McLean its home and I know that they will continue to add considerable value to the bustling Northern Virginia business climate.”



“Hilton is an iconic name in the hospitality, travel, and tourism industries and I am grateful that this global business leader will continue to make Tysons its home,” said Delegate Mark Keam. “I also want to thank the leadership of the company for expanding its workforce in my district.”

Founded in 1919, Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising 7,000 properties and 1.1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list, and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades, and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 139 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. Hilton currently employs approximately 800 Team Members at its headquarters location in McLean.



The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved $5 million in funds from the Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant. The Virginia Economic Development Incentive Grant was established as a self-funded program of performance-based incentives that the Commonwealth awards to exceptional economic development projects with large numbers of employees and very high wages relative to average wages for that particular area. The Governor also approved a $1 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fairfax County with the project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.