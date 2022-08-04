OneLavi.com Now Carries Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s Hemp-Seed Oil Skincare Product Line
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
European-Quality Beauty Products are Available to American Consumers
We are so excited that OneLavi, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website, offers our HSO skin care products to its consumers.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneLavi.com now carries Hemp-Seed Oil skincare products from Vido’s Health & Beauty USA.
“We are so excited that OneLavi, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website, offers our HSO skincare products to its consumers,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “We have been working to add retailers in the U.S. that will sell our skincare line.”
As the exclusive distributor in North America for Vido's Health & Beauty in Europe, Plummer said American consumers can benefit from Hemp-Seed Oil skincare products.
OneLavi.com carries a variety of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products, such as:
1. Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
2. Energizing Show Gel, which hydrates, soothes, and restores the skin
3. Repairing Hand Cream, which hydrates the skin.
4. Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Serum, which helps eliminate wrinkles and fine lines.
5. Repairing Hair Mask, which nourishes and restores damaged hair
6. Heating Gel Cream, which soothes muscles
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products not only contain HSO but also essential fatty acids, Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan, and other natural oils.
Healthline.com and VeryWellHealth.com list several HSO skincare health benefits, including:
1. Moisturizes and Hydrates
2. Antioxidant qualities
3. Anti-inflammatory
4. Moderates oil production which can clog pores
5. Anti-aging properties.
6. Treats atopic dermatitis
“Hemp-Seed Oil softens the skin,” said Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company. ”HSO helps relieve inflammation, which can cause a variety of skin problems.”
Iva and Troy said fatty acids are the key ingredients in HSO that benefit the skin.
“HSO has three polyunsaturated fatty acids -- linoleic, alpha-linolenic, and gamma-linolenic acids, provide the health benefits,” Iva and Troy said. “Hemp Seed Oil also has the perfect 3 to 1 ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids, which provides health benefits to you.”
For more information, visit OneLavi online and follow at @vidosusa.
