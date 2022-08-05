Jumpstart Foundry Announces New Managing Director, Haley Zapolski

Haley "Zap" Zapolski

Nashville-based healthcare innovation fund prepares for a bright future with new MD

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pre-seed healthcare innovation fund Jumpstart Foundry (JSF) announces today the appointment of its new Managing Director, Haley “Zap” Zapolski.

“The addition of Haley as the Jumpstart Foundry MD is an exciting milestone for the entire team,” said Doug Edwards, CEO of Jumpstart Health Investors, parent company of Jumpstart Foundry. “She has the experience, ambition, and grit to help lead Jumpstart Foundry into its next phase of expansion. I can say with great confidence that adding Haley to the team is going to positively impact not only JSF, but Jumpstart Health Investors as a whole.”

Over the course of her business career, Haley has been dedicated to supporting innovation. She served as Manager of Employer Engagement at Nashville Software School, connecting employers to their software development and data talent. Prior to that, she managed Renew Nashville, a covid recovery program for 500+ small businesses through Metro Nashville and the Nashville Entrepreneur Center.

Haley has a passion for supporting startups in Middle Tennessee and is the founder and community organizer of NashTech, a grassroots community on a mission to build the startup ecosystem in Nashville. NashTech hosts educational and networking events for founders and investors.

"I've had the chance to work with founders for the past several years, but I'm thrilled to now work on the capital side," said Zapolski. “At the end of the day, Nashville is a healthcare city, and I hope that innovating the industry and building upon what JSF has already done will continue to make an impact.”

Jumpstart Foundry is anticipating a successful path forward with its new MD on board. The fund recently opened applications for its Fall 2022 round of funding, and is positioned to make 17 new investments in early-stage healthcare game-changers in November.

About Jumpstart Foundry

Jumpstart Foundry is a healthcare-focused, pre-seed private investment fund based in Nashville, TN, and has been reported as one of the most active venture capital funds of its kind in the US. The fund invests in two cohorts of innovative healthcare startups each year.

About Jumpstart Health Investors

Jumpstart Health Investors is a healthcare venture capital firm built specifically to address the needs of early-stage investing. The firm’s unique model conveys advantages enabling unmatched scale in identifying high-potential innovations, funneling them through an evaluation process, partnering with management to increase value, and capitalizing on this work through equity investments.