"organized labor" (Authorhouse.com) and Award winning short films for 2022-23

SACCO&VANZETTI: BURN Program at Fair Lawn Library Indie Fest

Reading this collection you can almost hear the gentle strains of an operatic aria...rich in content and well worth taking on a short or long trip. "” — Malachy McCourt

organized labor: collected poems
By Daniel P. Quinn
$13.95

"In these times of studied ignorance idiocy illiteracy and strutting ingnoramusses, it's a relief to read Daniel P Quinn's adroitly titled 'organized labor'.
Quinn is adept at the written word as he is at the spoken word with all his theatrical ventures. Reading this collection you can almost hear the gentle strains of an operatic aria in the Italian parts and musicality is not absent in the other parts. A small book perhaps but rich in content and well worth taking on a short or long trip. "
Malachy McCourt, NYTimes Best Selling Author.

ISBN : 9781418403577

"organized labor" is a wonderful book. Specific and powerful. Others evoke old New York , the 1913 Paterson strike, and also issues we face today in the world since 9/11". Davidson Garrett

We all know this by now.
Paul Krugman could propose alternative economic strategies to end this charade. Emma Goldman said: "It's the organized violence at the top, that creates the disorganized violence at the bottom." It is truer now more than a century ago.

Monuments essay:
danielpquinn684 | Newark, NJ 6/25/20

This is a wildly complex question, BUT history must be part of all community outreach or we will learn nothing. Locally, there is a restored version of Gustav Bourglan's Founders Monument now on the grounds of NJPAC in Newark.

All the Founder's names were wasps but they were memorialized a century ago by the dominant population of Newark at that time.

There are no Irish, Italian, German, Black or Jewish founders of Newark honored in this "monument". Old money still dominates so much of our culture. What do we do now as reparation for all immigrants and residents of Newark when they were omitted and now ?

One-Reeler Short Film Competition
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

July 25, 2022
Award Winner
The IndieFEST Film Awards,, La Jolla

August 1, 2022
Selected
San Diego Shorts

June 30, 2022
Semi-Finalist
Sweet Democracy Film Awards
Death of Hercules

May 9, 2022
Award Winner
Berlin Shorts Award

May 5, 2022
Semi-Finalist
Anatolia International Film Festival
Death of Hercules

June 13, 2022
Selected
New Filmmakers New Orleans

May 20, 2022
Semi-Finalist
Sweet Democracy Film Awards

April 9, 2022
Award Winner
8 & Halfilm Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

April 7, 2022
Selected
Dallas Movie Awards Festival

May 10, 2022
Semi-Finalist
Seattle Movie Awards

April 10, 2022
Semi-Finalist
Vienna Indie Short Film Festival

May 5, 2022
Semi-Finalist
Roma Shorts

March 10, 2022
Semi-Finalist
4th Dimension Independent Film Festival
Death of Hercules

January 3, 2022
Finalist
Red Moon Film Festival (5th Season)

December 28, 2021
Selected
Swedish International Film Festival

December 7, 2021
Finalist
Philadelphia World Film Festvial

February 21, 2022
Finalist
Florida Shorts

December 20, 2021
Semi-Finalist
Milan Arthouse Film Awards

April 6, 2022
Nominee
Art Gallery Film Festival

November 20, 2021
Selected
Austin International Art Festival

August 15, 2021
Nominee
Beyond the Curve International Film Festival
Death of Hercules

August 25, 2021
Award Winner
Kurdistan International Independent Film Festival
Death of Hercules

September 21, 2021
Honorable Mention
Beyond the Curve International Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

December 24, 2020
Finalist