"organized labor" (Authorhouse.com) and Award winning short films for 2022-23

SACCO&VANZETTI: BURN

Program at Fair Lawn Library

Indie Fest

Reading this collection you can almost hear the gentle strains of an operatic aria...rich in content and well worth taking on a short or long trip. "”
— Malachy McCourt
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized labor (Authorhouse.com) and Award winning short films for 2022-23.

organized labor: collected poems
By Daniel P. Quinn
$13.95
Add to Wish List
Usually Ships in 1-5 Days

"In these times of studied ignorance idiocy illiteracy and strutting ingnoramusses, it's a relief to read Daniel P Quinn's adroitly titled 'organized labor'.

Quinn is adept at the written word as he is at the spoken word with all his theatrical ventures. Reading this collection you can almost hear the gentle strains of an operatic aria in the Italian parts and musicality is not absent in the other parts. A small book perhaps but rich in content and well worth taking on a short or long trip. "

Malachy McCourt, NYTimes Best Selling Author.

Book Details Author House
Order (800) 839-8640 Toll Free or Press Copies or on the web or your independent book store. ISBN : 9781418403577

"organized labor" is a wonderful book. Specific and powerful. Others evoke old New York , the 1913 Paterson strike, and also issues we face today in the world since 9/11". Davidson Garrett

We all know this by now.

Paul Krugman could propose alternative economic strategies to end this charade. Emma Goldman said: "It's the organized violence at the top, that creates the disorganized violence at the bottom." It is truer now more than a century ago.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/01/opinion/inequality-america-paul-krugman.html#commentsContainer&permid=107904870:107904870

Monuments essay:

danielpquinn684 | Newark, NJ 6/25/20

This is a wildly complex question, BUT history must be part of all community outreach or we will learn nothing. Locally, there is a restored version of Gustav Bourglan's Founders Monument now on the grounds of NJPAC in Newark.

All the Founder's names were wasps but they were memorialized a century ago by the dominant population of Newark at that time.

There are no Irish, Italian, German, Black or Jewish founders of Newark honored in this "monument". Old money still dominates so much of our culture. What do we do now as reparation for all immigrants and residents of Newark when they were omitted and now ?
﻿
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/24/arts/design/theodore-roosevelt-statue.html#commentsContainer&permid=107777328:107777328

One-Reeler Short Film Competition
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
July 25, 2022
Award Winner

The IndieFEST Film Awards,, La Jolla
SACCO
August 1, 2022
Selected

San Diego Shorts
SACCO
June 30, 2022
Semi-Finalist

Sweet Democracy Film Awards
Death of Hercules
May 9, 2022
Award Winner

Berlin Shorts Award
SACCO
May 5, 2022
Semi-Finalist

Anatolia International Film Festival
Death of Hercules
June 13, 2022
Selected

New Filmmakers New Orleans
SACCO
May 20, 2022
Semi-Finalist

Sweet Democracy Film Awards
SACCO April 9, 2022
Award Winner

8 & Halfilm Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 7, 2022
Selected

Dallas Movie Awards Festival
SACCO
May 10, 2022
Semi-Finalist

Seattle Movie Awards
SACCO
April 10, 2022
Semi-Finalist

Vienna Indie Short Film Festival
SACCO
May 5, 2022
Semi-Finalist

Roma Shorts
SACCO
March 10, 2022
Semi-Finalist

4th Dimension Independent Film Festival
Death of Hercules
January 3, 2022
Finalist

Red Moon Film Festival (5th Season)
December 28, 2021
Selected

Swedish International Film Festival
SACCO
December 7, 2021
Finalist

Philadelphia World Film Festvial
SACCO
February 21, 2022
Finalist

Florida Shorts
SACCO
December 20, 2021
Semi-Finalist

Milan Arthouse Film Awards
SACCO
April 6, 2022
Nominee

Art Gallery Film Festival
SACCO November 20, 2021
Selected

Austin International Art Festival
SACCO August 15, 2021
Nominee

Beyond the Curve International Film Festival
Death of Hercules
August 25, 2021
Award Winner

Kurdistan International Independent Film Festival
Death of Hercules
September 21, 2021
Honorable Mention

Beyond the Curve International Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 24, 2020
Finalist

Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

"organized labor" (Authorhouse.com) and Award winning short films for 2022-23

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
Company/Organization
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
United States
+1 973-482-0747
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Daniel P Quinn received an Outstanding Achievement Award from Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France (2021); Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. His 400 Blogs published by The New York Times during Covid-19. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine (2021). Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

More From This Author
"organized labor" (Authorhouse.com) and Award winning short films for 2022-23
Award winning Sophocles and Italian history film programs on SACCO & VANZETTI for 2022-23 by ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.
More accolades from Vienna, Rome, Berlin and New Orleans for Daniel P Quinn and ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.
View All Stories From This Author