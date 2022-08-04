Route 68 Bridge Inspection Friday in Vanport Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Route 68 bridge over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Vanport Township, Beaver County, will occur Friday, August 5 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions controlled by flaggers will occur on Route 68 between Barclay Hill Road and Sebring Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Crews from Mackin Engineering and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct bridge inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

