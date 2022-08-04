Bayshore Growth Partners Facilitates Partnership for Bella and Palm Valley Women’s Care
Bella Women's Care and Palm Valley Women’s Care Join Women's Care Enterprises to Build Arizona MarketTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayshore Growth Partners, an independent investment banking firm providing merger & acquisition services to healthcare clients, is pleased to announce it advised Bella Women’s Care and Palm Valley Women’s Care on their partnership with Women’s Care Enterprises. Bella and Palm Valley are leading women’s health practices in the Greater Phoenix area, providing best-in-class patient care. The partnership with Bella and Palm Valley represents Women’s Care’s entry into the Phoenix market.
“Steve did an outstanding job representing us throughout the sale process. He listened to and understood our goals in seeking a partnership and helped us think through all decisions, which ultimately led to our successful partnership with Women’s Care. His deal expertise and ability to find win-win solutions made him the perfect advisor for us – I would recommend him to anyone,” said Dr. Mani Tehranchi, Owner of Bella Women’s Care.
“Steve ran an excellent sales process for us with a large group of potential buyers. He helped us evaluate the best fit and navigate every step through the process. We felt Women’s Care was the best partner for us and we are excited to help them develop the Phoenix market,” said Dr. Miles Howard, Owner of Palm Valley Women’s Care.
“I am thrilled for Bella and Palm Valley to join Women’s Care. Dr. Tehranchi and Dr. Howard have built outstanding practices and will be fantastic anchor practices for Women’s Care in Arizona. Dr. Tehranchi and Dr. Howard are both excellent physicians and entrepreneurs, and I am excited for the practices to continue to grow through the partnership,” said Steve Carmen, Managing Principal of Bayshore Growth Partners.
Bayshore Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser to Bella Women’s Care and Palm Valley Women’s Care.
Contact Steve Carmen (steven.carmen@bayshoregp.com) for further information.
