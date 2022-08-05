Cabela Family Foundation Announces New TV Series 'Hard Truths of Conservation,' Hosted by Dan Cabela, Premiering 8/20

‘Hard Truths of Conservation’ will air in the OUTDOORS block on The HISTORY Channel and premieres on Saturday, August 20 at 9 am ET.

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND (NL), CANADA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cabela Family Foundation announces an exciting new series, “Hard Truths of Conservation,” to explore the role that sustainable wildlife use, including hunting, can play in a modern conservation landscape. Hosted by wildlife conservationist and advocate, Dan Cabela, son of Dick and Mary Cabela, who founded the world-famous Cabela’s Outfitters, the ten-episode series will air on The HISTORY Channel’s OUTDOORS block at 9am ET and premieres on Saturday, August 20th. Insightful, objective, and visually stunning, “Hard Truths of Conservation” will expose the current realities of wildlife conservation, as well as the benefits of treating wildlife resources as both valuable and renewable.

The conservation of natural ecosystems has never been more crucial with both biodiversity loss and the human population increasing more rapidly than ever before. Often unknowingly, our survival is dependent on the continued functioning of these systems. But what does conservation in a modern world require?

Dan Cabela sets out on a journey across the globe to expose the “Hard Truths of Conservation” with a host of experts in vastly different contexts and to illuminate the controversial notion that sustainable use can play a vital role in preserving habitat for wildlife while sustaining human communities.

This series will cover a wide range of interest – from how sustainable use manages healthy wildlife populations, provides employment, and prevents wildlife crime to the role that wildlife has played in the human diet. Each episode focuses on a single species and follows Dan as he participates in hands-on conservation initiatives, engaging with community members, wildlife managers, field technicians, scientists – and wild animals, themselves – to provide an in-depth and objective look at sustainable use on the ground.

About The Cabela Family Foundation

Dick and Mary Cabela were blessed with a deep love for the outdoors and a deeper faith that gave their many outdoor adventures special meaning. They created the Cabela Family Foundation to ensure such blessings will be enjoyed for many generations. The Foundation’s mission is to build and create partnerships and projects that promote outdoor recreation, conservation, and charity toward others. The Cabela Family Foundation supports projects and organizations throughout the world, including the Boy Scouts of America; Twenty Four Lions, a conservation effort to re-establish the lion population in Mozambique; and the Wild Harvest Initiative®