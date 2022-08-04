Breathtaking new romance, The Fairmounts hits #1 on Amazon by Long Island author, Valerie Nifora
First time novelist, Valerie Nifora, snags #1 on Amazon, with her critically acclaimed historical romantic suspense novel, The Fairmounts.
The story came to me in a dream. I wanted to create something beautiful and offer it the world.”SAYVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the launch of her new romance novel, The Fairmounts, local author, Valerie Nifora has achieved the coveted number one new release and number one best seller status on Amazon. Published on July 19th by Author Academy Elite, the book follows the story of Harry LaCroix who returns from the horrors of war to join his last living relative, Lois Fairmount only to find his life turned upside down when he falls for the mysterious heiress, Mary.
— Valerie Nifora
Heralded with strong characters, the Manhattan Book Review noted, “The Fairmounts is a story about true love, heartbreak, and deep family secrets. Author Valerie Nifora captures a vulnerability in the main character Harry LaCroix as he rides a rollercoaster of emotions. A truly beautiful story encapsulating the themes of love, life, and deception with an exquisite cast of strong characters.”
“Nifora has truly constructed a beautiful romance novel, full of suspense, mystery, tales of old legends, and so much more. The plot is concise and unique, with the perfect balance of an old-fashioned type of love and mystery. Reading these pages, not only was I immersed in Harry and Mary’s life, I was truly invested in their stories, rooting for them and their success. Having read this book in one sitting, I recommend this story to all readers who enjoy a more old-school type of romance with mystery intertwined,” according to The Seattle Book Review who gave the historical romantic suspense novel, five stars.
The Fairmounts has been compared to novels by the Brontës, Daphne du Maurier, and Jane Austin. It is described as Downtown Abbey meets Jane Eyre.
“The story came to me in a dream,” says Valerie, “I wanted to create something beautiful and offer it the world. I also wanted to remind people that good guys do exist.” This is the first book of a romantic series with book two, Mary Whitcombe expected out in summer 2023.
Nifora will be present as part of the Sayville Summerfest signing copies of her book at the Catbird Seat on Saturday, August 6th from 1 PM - 3 PM, and at the Conrad New York Midtown, New York City on Tuesday, August 9th from 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM as part of Bedside Reading's program in honor of book lover's day.
The Fairmounts is available as an e-book, paperback, hardcover and audio book on Amazon as well as other local retailers and libraries.
Valerie Maslar
Valerie Nifora Author
+1 9178262601
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
The Fairmounts book trailer