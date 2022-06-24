Local Writer Hits Top 50 on Amazon Audible with Debut Romance Novel, The Fairmounts
You really fall in love with this voice and root for Harry throughout the novel.”SAYVILLE, NEW YORK, SUFFOLK , June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Greek-America writer, Valerie Nifora hit the Top 50 yesterday on Amazon Audible with her debut romance novel, The Fairmounts during its first five days of release.
— Valerie Nifora
The novel which received a 5-Star review from The Seattle Book Review for a plot that is, “concise and unique, with the perfect balance of an old-fashioned type of love and mystery” is set to be release globally on July 19, 2022, with several book signings scheduled in July and August throughout Long Island.
The audiobook available now, features fellow Greek-American voice actor, Dimitri Georgiadis whose captivating narration is delighting audiobook purchasers. “Dimitri does such a beautiful job of capturing the vulnerability and strength of the main character, Harry LaCroix. You really fall in love with this voice and root for Harry throughout the novel.” says, Valerie Nifora, the author.
The Fairmounts takes place during the turn of the 19th century. Harry LaCroix yearns to make up for lost time. After spending several years serving in the war in Africa, the English veteran is delighted to reunite with his last living relative and closest confidant. But his plans take an unexpected detour when he falls for a beautiful heiress with a missing fortune.
Embarking on his journey to unearth the truth for the young lady, the faithful bachelor unknowingly unleashes a chain of events that could lead to his undoing. But as Harry becomes embroiled in wealthy politics, a vicious rivalry threatens to turn him into a pawn in a jealous game of love.
The audiobook is currently available on Amazon, Audible, iTunes with a sample recording. The Fairmounts is published by Author Academy Elite.
Valerie Maslar
Valerie Nifora Author
valerie@valerienifora.com
The Fairmounts book trailer