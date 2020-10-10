Long Island Resident's Poetry Book, I Asked the Wind, Top 10 Finalist for Global Award
Long Island Resident and first time published author, Valerie Nifora's poetry book up against worldwide authors for prestigious 2020 Author Academy AwardSUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, October 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Asked the Wind: A Collection of Romantic Poetry, by Valerie Nifora is Top 10 finalist for a 2020 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry, a notable honor from a first time published author.
Nifora’s book, a finalist in the Clean Romance category, chronicles her feelings of loneliness, love, and loss in her relationships spanning 15 years. “Love is the underlining reason why we do anything in life. It's what drives most of our decisions: conscious and unconscious,” Valerie Nifora explains. “People spend an entire lifetime seeking love. Love is by far the most powerful four-letter word, in the English language.”
Her book, originally hand-written in a journal and hidden in the back of a closet for 15 years, is divided into three parts, and follows the arc of most relationships that begin with promise and end with unfulfilled longing. As Myra Jo Martino, Writers Guild Award winner for Ugly Betty explains, "Val's poetry goes deeper...into a mosaic of sensuality that leaves you hearing love as if it were a song." The San Francisco Book describes Nifora's work as “Pacifying the memories that we continue to hold dear long after a loved one has departed, Nifora provides discernment, and thereby peace, to readers seeking comfort.” However, Nifora's work isn't all heartbreak, as the San Francisco Book Review gave her work 5-Stars saying, "Her words will fill every reader’s heart and soul with warmth and joy as they evoke memories of a familiar love affair." I Asked the Wind: A Collection of Romantic Poetry also earned a Gold Award from the Nonfiction Authors Association, "Each poem is an eloquent portrayal of the heart's genuine devotion to love."; calling the book an "absolute timeless collection of emotion that will transcend the reader through the deepest and most meaningful periods of their loves."
“Hundreds of books from authors throughout the world are up or an Author Academy Award,” says Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Academy Awards. “Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellent and integrity of the book publishing industry, and raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention.” The Top 10 finalists have been evaluated on social contribution, overall presentation and originality, in addition to popular vote. The Academy’s voting membership is comprised of best-selling authors, literary agents, and industry leaders. It is worth noting that Valerie Nifora's book is the only work of poetry in the category as it competes with other romantic novels.
Goodread reviewers, Amazon reviewers, and Barnes and Noble reviewers also claim the poetry book about love's merit, with an average of 5 stars on each site. As one reviewer put it, " If you haven't been a lover of reading poetry, read her book, and you will become a lover of reading poetry."
Valerie Nifora, has been invited to share her book synopsis at the Author Academy Awards Red Carpet Session on Friday, October 23, 2020 which will reach a global audience. The event will be held virtually this year given the pandemic. She calls the experience thus far, "exhilarating and deeply humbling." The final winner in each category will be announced live on that date. Those to wish to lend their support can vote here: https://authoracademyawards.com/finalists2020/ Valerie Nifora's book, I Asked the Wind: A Collection of Romantic Poetry is the twelfth category in under "clean romance."
Valerie found courage to share her work after encouragement from her friends and a publisher willing to bring the work to light. What’s her message to others? "I just wanted people to know that wherever they are in their journey towards love, that they are not alone."
I Asked the Wind: A Collection of Romantic Poetry is available at: Barnes and Noble, Amazon and some local libraries.
