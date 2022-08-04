At 8.7% CAGR, Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market By Product and Services, Application, Key players & Forecast to 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global syndromic multiplex diagnostic market will grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Syndromic multiplex testing is used to diagnose many pathogens simultaneously. In the syndromic multiplex diagnostic, various types of reagents & consumables and instruments & accessories are used, which helps maintain accuracy and provide fast diagnosis results. These multiplex tests are rapidly diagnosed with certain infections, allowing clinical management decisions to be made promptly. The tests based on multiplex technology are known as test panels. The panels used in syndromic testing are designed to diagnose multiple diseases associated with the same or similar syndrome type. These panels help evaluate the cause of the disease at the point of care. Gastrointestinal panels and respiratory panels are the types of syndromic panels.
Syndromic multiplex testing utilizes the advanced technology of multiplex PCR which provides accurate and fast diagnostic results with the help of the multiple panels used in syndromic multiplex diagnostic to provide diagnostic results within an hour. The new generations of syndromic multiplex can rapidly identify the common type of pathogens in the respiratory specimens, blood and cerebrospinal. The use of multiplex panels is associated with quicker turnaround time, reduction of other unnecessary laboratory tests, faster diagnosis and targeted treatment.
Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases
The rising incidence of infectious bacterial and viral diseases impacts the market’s demand because, in the syndromic testing, multiplex real-time PCR technique and the syndromic approach are used for molecular diagnostics of infectious diseases.
Rise in adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques
Molecular diagnostics also help address the need for tests that monitor the therapeutic efficacy of pharmaceuticals. In this way, diagnostic laboratories or other end-users provide the highest levels of reliability and the greatest speed.
Opportunities
Strategic Initiatives taken by market players
In March 2021, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd acquired GenMark Diagnostics, a leading multiplex molecular diagnostics provider. This acquisition has helped the company to broaden Roche’s molecular diagnostic portfolio. These strategic initiatives taken by the market players, including focused segment product launches, are helping them expand their global reach and enhance their product portfolio and acting as an opportunity for the market’s growth.
Rising Diagnostic Healthcare Expenditure
The growing healthcare expenditure is expected to increase the availability of services and affordability for the population to opt for better and more precise diagnostic services to manage their diseases. The increase in healthcare expenditure ensures better availability of diagnostic services. Hence, huge health care expenditure is a favourable factor and is acting as an opportunity for the growth of the syndromic multiplex diagnostic market.
Restraint/Challenge
High Cost of Diagnostic Products
The multiplex syndromic testing applications utilize the real-time Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which delivers the results with amplification curves and correct values. The instruments used in the syndromic multiplex diagnostic require high maintenance costs. Hence, the high cost of instruments is a challenge for the market.
Post COVID-19 Impact on Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic market
COVID-19 has positively affected the market. Market players are launching different products for the detection of the SARS-CoV virus. There is an increase in approval of products by regulatory bodies after post COVID-19, which leads to an increase in market growth.
Recent Developments
In March 2021, BioFire Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of biomérieux SA) received the market authorization for BioFire respiratory panel 2.1, a diagnostic test for detecting and identifying multiple respiratory viral and bacterial infections nucleic acids in nasopharyngeal swabs. This has helped the company to commercialize its product
In March 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd entered into a definitive merger agreement for Roche to fully acquire GenMark Diagnostics. This has helped the company to increase its portfolio
Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Scope
The syndromic multiplex diagnostic market is categorized into five notable segments based on product and services, infection type, disease, panels type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product and Services
Reagents & Consumables
Instruments, Software & Accessories
Services
Based on products and services, the global syndromic multiplex diagnostic market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, software & accessories and services.
Infection Type
Viral
Bacterial
Parasites
Fungal
Based on infection type, the global syndromic multiplex diagnostic market is segmented into viral, bacterial, parasites and fungal
Disease
Respiratory Infection
Gastroneteritis
Sexually Transmitted Infections
Sepsis
Meningitis
Others
Based on disease, the global syndromic multiplex diagnostic market is segmented into respiratory infections, gastroenteritis, sexually transmitted infections, sepsis meningitis and others
Panels Type
Respiratory Panel
GI-Enteric Panel
Sexually Transmitted Disease Panel
Blood-Sepsis Panel
Meningitis Panel
Others
Based on panels type, the global syndromic multiplex diagnostic market is segmented into respiratory panel, GI-enteric panel, sexually transmitted disease panel, blood-sepsis panel, meningitis panel and others
End User
Hospitals
Clinical Laboratories
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Research Institutes
Others
Based on end user, the global syndromic multiplex diagnostic market is segmented into clinical laboratories, hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research institutes and others
Some of the major players operating in the global syndromic multiplex diagnostic market are BioFire Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of bioMérieux SA), Seegene Inc., Luminex Corporation. A DiaSorin Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid (A subsidiary of Danaher), QIAGEN, Abbott, Hologic, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Akonni Biosystems, Inc., Biocartis, QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH (A Subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH), Applied BioCode, Inc., Prominex Inc., Nanōmix, Inc., Curetis (A subsidiary of OpGen, Inc.), and MiRXES Pte Ltd. among others.
Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Market Share Analysis
The syndromic multiplex diagnostic market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to syndromic multiplex diagnostic market.
Research Methodology
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
