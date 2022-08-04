Intense Technologies Recognized as a Leader in 2022 Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard for AnyPrem CCM Software
Intense Technologies positioned amongst AnyPrem CCM Software Leaders in Telecom, Insurance, Public Sector, and Utilities verticalsHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intense Technologies Limited a leading global enterprise software Products Company focused on helping businesses deliver contextual and meaningful customer communications has been positioned amongst AnyPrem Customer Communications Management (CCM) Software Leaders for Telecom, Insurance, Public Sector and Utilities verticals in the 2022 Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard™.
Additionally, Intense Technologies has also been recognized as a Leader in two other segments Vendor Hosted SAAS CCM and Communications Experience Platform (CXP) for the Utilities and Telecom verticals in the same report.
This is the fifth consecutive year Intense Technologies has been recognized in the Aspire Leaderboard, and this year it has earned the distinction of a Leader- Ranked amongst AnyPrem CCM Software Leaders for the Telecom, Insurance, Public Sector, and Utilities vertical markets.
Aspire, a leading international consulting firm specializing in CCM and CXM industries, features five interactive grids in its 2022 Leaderboard, placing vendors into categories to help identify the best solution to meet an organization’s current and future needs.
“Intense’s UniServe NXT offers a comprehensive platform with a wide range of capabilities that is well suited to the unique needs of large organizations, particularly in the communication services space, as well as the public sector,” commented Kaspar Roos, Founder & CEO of Aspire. “We were particularly impressed with the company’s focus on interactive technologies, its low-code/no-code approach, and the scalability of its UniServe solution.”
On this occasion, Mr. C.K. Shastri, Chairman and Managing Director, Intense Technologies, said, “Intense’s recognition is gratifying as it reaffirms our belief in the importance of providing hyper-personalized customer experiences. By bringing in new capabilities, and new features we play a vital role in our customer’s business and technology transformation goals. Our innovation-driven approach and cutting-edge technology transform typical customer communications into highly personalized, engaging customer experiences with relevant two-way, interactive video communications, and more.”
The full 2022 Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard is available here.
Intense Technologies offers a broad range of best-in-class customer communications and digital experience products for enterprises across the world. Using AI, low-code, and other advanced technologies, Intense’s digital customer engagement solutions process billions of USD worth of client revenue data, help onboard more than 3 million customers per month, send more than 400 million notifications every day, and has a 500 million customer base across engagements. UniServe™ NXT Digital Suite, complete with low-code capabilities, amplified digital workflows, AI, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) has the agility to respond at the pace of change. Intense’s cloud platform offerings help enterprises across verticals enhance their existing capabilities, contextual communications (CCM), low code process automation (BPM), and omnichannel customer engagement solutions to seamlessly manage their processes, data, and communications.
For more information about our CCM platform and other innovative solutions, you can reach out to us at info@in10stech.com or visit our website at www.in10stech.com
About Intense Technologies
Intense Technologies Limited is a global enterprise software products company, headquartered in India with a strong and emerging presence in USA, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC. Our enterprise software products are used globally by Fortune 500s for the digital transformation of customer-centric business processes resulting in improved revenues, greater customer centricity, and reduced operational expenses. We serve customers across 4 continents and are a leading player in the telecom and private sector banks and insurance domain in India. Today, we process 25 billion USD worth of client revenue data and have a 500 million subscriber base across our engagements. Intense Technologies has sales offices in Singapore, UAE, USA, and UK.
Intense Technologies: BSE: 532326; ISIN: INE781A01025; Bloomberg: INTEC IN
Aspire Disclaimer
The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire’s consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product, or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard.
About Aspire
Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM), Customer Experience Management (CXM), and Customer Journey Mapping (CJM) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with Software, Services and Solution providers, and Business Advisories and Private Equity Firms to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com
