Plug&Charge is now: Hubject certifies hypercharger, qualifies alpitronic for Plug&Charge and increases interoperability
Hubject and alpitronic announce that alpitronic's hyperchargers have passed Hubject's Plug&Charge audit and are now fully certified.BERLIN, GERMANY, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubject and alpitronic are pleased to announce that alpitronic's HYC150 (150kW) and HYC300 (300kW) hyperchargers have successfully passed Hubject's Plug&Charge (PnC) audit and are now fully certified. From now on, all drivers of Plug&Charge compatible EVs who have a PnC charging contract will be able to benefit from the advantages of the technology.
"At alpitronic, we dedicate ourselves to integrating key features like Plug&Charge on our charging stations. The certification by Hubject is an important step forward. We believe that PnC will enhance the overall customer experience significantly and thus further contribute to the acceptance of eMobility by the general public. Plug&Charge has the potential to be implemented on more than 10,000 PnC-ready hyperchargers by the end of this year when rolled out by our partners," explains Andreas Lastei, Head of Business Development at alpitronic Srl.
"The main motivation to implement PnC on HYC was to offer a convenient and fraud-proof authorization option for charging electric vehicles in the public space, guaranteeing a secure payment process for customers as well as improving the overall usability” adds Alex Kaneppele, Head of Product Development at alpitronic.
A joint project for the German BP subsidiary Aral Pulse proves that the cooperation between alpitronic and Hubject is highly effective. Together with has.to.be and DCS, the partners implemented Plug&Charge technology successfully at all locations equipped with ultrafast charging stations across the entirety of Germany.
"Currently, major charge point operators (CPOs) and Electric Mobility Operators (EMPs) are in the onboarding process, in addition to many leading car manufacturers. With this amazing growth, Plug&Charge is well on its way to becoming the standard form of authorization for charging EVs", said Steffen Rhinow, Head of Plug&Charge at Hubject.
Hubject CEO Christian Hahn added: "The cooperation with alpitronic is goal-oriented in the best sense of the word and has once again proven the value of combined forces. Sharing data leads to a much deeper understanding of the market, which also generates new insights for customers."
Hubject operates the first and only productive Plug&Charge solution on the market. The technology, which includes an ISO 15118-compliant Public Key Infrastructure and V2G root certificate, ensures full interoperability thanks to the implemented PnC ecosystem.
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform, intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators or CPOs and eMobility Service Providers or EMPs, enabling unified, grid-independent access to charging infrastructure. With over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,000 B2B partners in 52 countries and four continents, Hubject has created the world's largest cross provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising car manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge according to ISO 15118. Visit hubject.com for more information!
alpitronic develops power electronics devices and testing solutions in the automotive and industrial sector with particular emphasis on e-mobility: from prototype development to small batch production, from hardware to software and mechanical engineering. The hypercharger by alpitronic has become the company's flagship product and a remarkable reference in the DC charging segment for electric vehicles. Refer to alpitronic-website to find out more about the hypercharger.
