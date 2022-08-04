Travel Secrets Founder is Making Travel Accessible in a Highly Price-Sensitive Market

Submit Release
Now that aggregate sites are undoubtedly the simplest and most cost-effective way to book travel, we hope that more people will discover the club.”
— Charles Kao
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TravelSecrets.com - the free-to-join, members-only travel club on a mission to help its users save substantially when booking their hotels - understands that price is the most influential factor for leisure travelers and is proud to offer significant savings compared with leading travel booking sites.

A recent survey from Lucidworks revealed that despite claims of loyalty to certain hotel brands, travelers from the US and UK would abandon them if it meant saving $100. Only 20% of holiday makers are unwavering in their support of a hotel group. Even in the luxury sector, where brand loyalty is typically stronger, customers would rather find a deal on an aggregate booking site.

This cohort of savvy searchers would be lucky to come across TravelSecrets.com. In the name of the site lies the key to its competitive advantage and the reason it is able to offer hotel stays at 10-30% less than leading aggregators such as Booking.com and Expedia. While not exactly a secret, the company doesn’t spend a penny on marketing and relies on word-of-mouth to reach new audiences meaning most of the volume-based cost savings are passed directly onto its users.

Charles Kao, Founder and CEO of TravelSecrets.com, runs a lean machine. He started the website in 1995 and built a team of travel experts that between them have more than 150 years of experience.

“As the Travel Secrets community grows, the stronger it gets,” explains Kao. “Now that aggregate sites are undoubtedly the simplest and most cost-effective way to book travel, we hope that more people will discover the club.”

To learn more about Travel Secrets or to become a member for free and find amazing hotel deals, click here.

How is TravelSecrets.com able to offer 10%-30% lower hotel rates than other Online Travel sites?

