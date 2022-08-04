Vertexcom Releases Wi-SUN FAN RF Mesh SoC with OFDM/FSK Concurrent
"Wi-SUN Seminar on the New Ecology of the IoT" Held in Metering China 2022 Vertexcom Releases Wi-SUN FAN RF Mesh SoC with OFDM/FSK Concurrent
VC7351 is the latest generation of Wi-SUN SoC and aims to pass Wi-SUN FAN1.1 certification. The critical feature of VC7351 is the concurrency of FSK and OFDM at any data rate.”HSINCHU, TAIWAN, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "2022 Metering Industry Annual Conference" hosted by Global Metering was held in Wuxi, China on August 2nd. The Wi-SUN Alliance and the Wi-SUN member companies including Vertexcom, Silicon Labs, Hexing Electrical, Lierda IOT Technology, and LEHEINFO, jointly held the "Wi-SUN Seminar on the New Ecology of the IoT" discussing the development of Wi-SUN technology in the field of utilities. Vertexcom also addresses a speech to release its new generation of Wi-SUN SoC VC7351, a Wi-SUN FAN RF Mesh Wireless SoC with OFDM/FSK Concurrency.
— Dr. HH Li, the president of Vertexcom
Dr. HH Li, the president of Vertexcom states that VC7351 is the latest generation of Wi-SUN SoC and aims to pass Wi-SUN FAN1.1 certification. The critical feature of VC7351 is the concurrency of FSK and OFDM at any data rate. This means VC7351 not only supports FSK 50/100/150/200/300/400/600 Kbps, 1 Mbps data rate but also has a proprietary FSK/OFDM concurrency, also known as FSK/OFDM Auto Mode Detection. In which the Rx can automatically detect whether the incoming packet is FSK or OFDM, so the Tx can transmit whatever mode it prefers without informing the Rx in advance. In other words, the leading FSK packet is no longer required, improving the transmission rate and routing efficiency.
Another feature of VC7351 is that it is compatible with Wi-SUN FAN 1.0 and FAN 1.1. Compared with the original FAN 1.0, the new version of FAN 1.1 features a higher data rate. Since FAN 1.1 supports OFDM modulation, the data rate increased from 150 kbps to 2.4 Mbps. VC7351 can provide up to 3.6 Mbps proprietary data rate. Secondly, FAN 1.1 supports FSK modulation at the same time, and VC7351 can selectively support switching between FSK, and OFDM, with different data rates.
In addition, Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 introduces a complete Limited Function Node (LFN) device specification, which has lower power consumption and can support battery-powered equipment. The battery life is up to 20 years, which is suitable for applications like gas and water metering, environmental monitoring, traffic sensing, parking management, and weather sensors.
Vertexcom is one of the members of Wi-SUN Working Group, actively participating in the development of the Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 standard, and has participated in several FAN 1.1 Plugfests, including FSK and OFDM modulation, and Multi Data Rate switch between FSK and OFDM mode.
Wi-SUN Alliance says Wi-SUN is already a major player in utility networks and smart city infrastructure devices worldwide, with more than 100 million Wi-SUN nodes deployed worldwide, making it the largest outdoor IoT network. This time, a Wi-SUN seminar was held at the "2022 Metering Industry Annual Conference", and 5 member companies jointly participated in the exhibition and exhibited various Wi-SUN FAN certified products at the conference, including chips, modules, smart meters, and IoT platforms, it shows that the Wi-SUN Alliance has a complete ecosystem.
About Vertexcom Technologies
Vertexcom Technologies develops communication chips and networking software for long range, large scale, auto networks of IoT and smart grids. Vertexcom has a complete communication solution, including Wi-SUN, Homeplug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and hybrid dual-mode communication solutions. As a contributor to international communication specifications, Vertexcom participates in the development of WiSUN FAN1.1 and its plugfest specification, and G3-PLC & RF hybrid dual-mode specification.
www.vertexcom.com
About Wi-SUN Alliance
Wi-SUN Alliance is a global non-profit member-based association made up of industry leading companies. Its mission is to drive the global proliferation of interoperable wireless solutions for use in smart cities, smart grids and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications using open global standards from organizations, such as IEEE802, IETF, TIA, TTC and ETSI.
https://www.wi-sun.org/
CONTACT:
info@vertexcom.com
+886-3-5601431
Karvino LU
Vertexcom Technologies
+886 3 560 1431
info@vertexcom.com