Liveplex Joins The Metaverse Standards Forum

The company will contribute to establishing Multiverse standards as it helps enable digital transformation to Web3.0

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveplex is excited to announce that they have joined the Metaverse Standards Forum. The forum was created earlier this year, discussed by us here, to build an open and inclusive metaverse.

The forum “will coordinate requirements and resources to foster the creation and evolution of standards within standards organizations working in relevant domains”. What started as 28 founding members, including Meta and Epic Games, has grown to over 1000+ committed companies.

Liveplex will continue to contribute to the Metaverse space by furthering our development in:

• Enabling companies’ re-platform to Web3.0 infrastructure

• Re-invent how data moves through businesses in the new ecosystem.

Liveplex’s CEO Arunabh Das Sharma, “Liveplex is always striving to create an inclusive Metaverse community to re-platform brands. We are proud to be a part of this forum and look forward to contributing towards building on open standards with interoperability and consistency to bring various domains together.”

Moving forward, Liveplex is working on initiatives to get companies across the globe integrated into the Web 3.0 space and build worlds that will contribute to an open and inclusive Metaverse.

About Liveplex Incorporated

Web3 is based upon creating a layer of trust across the web by giving people control of their own data with privacy. Liveplex is a Web 3.0 infrastructure company that enables brands to transform to Web 3.0.

Liveplex’ capabilities range from custom NFT stacks to metaverse experiences paving the way for businesses to reshape how they interact with the physical world in the internet of the future.