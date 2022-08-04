Afro-Latino Author and Artist, David Heredia Inspires Youth to Celebrate Culture, Art, Activism and Entrepreneurship
David Heredia, Heroes of Color Author, Launches Children’s Workshops Junior Entrepreneur, Art into Activism, and 101 Ways to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Empowerment of the next generation of artists is a cornerstone of my legacy”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heroes of Color author, David Heredia is an accomplished artist that took what he learned from a thriving career and made it available in both published books and acclaimed workshops available to Southern California Schools, New York City Public Schools, YMCA, and various youth programs across the Nation. Mr. Heredia aims to make workshops further available via his website to help other artists and students navigate the arts world successfully.
“Empowerment of the next generation of artists is a cornerstone of my legacy. I am excited to expand my work on a digital scale,” says David Heredia. “It has always been a dream of mine to connect with young artists. I’m hoping that these workshops can bring our youth closer to meeting their dreams.”
David’s vision for Heroes of Color stemmed from his desire to introduce historic and notable characters of color to his own children in an exciting and engaging way. His art was an obvious vehicle for such an endeavor.
David holds a unique personal history, sharing the Black experience as an Afrolatino of Dominican descent raised in New York, that allows him to identify with, and share the stories of, characters of color from a deeply invested space.
Heroes of Color serves as a wealth of information for parents and teachers alike, complete with lesson plans on notable historical figures of color as well as workshops on inculcating lesson plans into curriculum.
Heroes of Color implements a range of content that demonstrates a space for real conversations about diverse innovation. Their website offers artistic representation, creative resources, and innovative educational tools through video tutorials, presentations and other online services. For more information about these resources visit heroesofcolor.com.
About Heroes of Color:
Founded in 2015 by David Heredia, Heroes of Color is a platform that promotes multicultural awareness through books, animation content, and art programs. The company works to educate children about inclusivity and embracing other cultures through the field of arts.
