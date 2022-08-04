DirectDental, a leading dental recruitment agency, & Kleer, the leading dental membership platform, announce partnership
SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DirectDental, America's leading dental recruitment agency, is excited to announce a new partnership with Kleer, the leading dental membership platform. The partnership will offer dental practices across the country the chance to optimize efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and maximize revenue. DirectDental provides recruitment services to more than 3,000 dental clinics across the USA. Kleer has worked with more than 7,000 dentists to provide a smart, seamless software solution to help practices, from solo to DSO, build a better, more successful membership plan.
Founded in 2002, DirectDental, is a dental staffing recruitment agency specializing in filling short-term, temporary, and full-time dental clinic job openings. Since launching its membership service in May of 2020, DirectDental has become one of the leading dental recruitment agencies, servicing more than 3000 dental practices across 47 states. Amid unprecedented competition for staff, DirectDental clients have been able to fill 97% of all job openings posted using their full and boosted services.
Since 2018, Kleer has provided dental practices with a unique software solution that enables them to offer subscription-based dental membership plans directly to patients and employers. Patients pay their monthly or annual fee to the practice and, in return, receive preventive care and additional treatment. Dentists are fully in control, setting the subscription price, fee schedule, and treatment protocols. The platform helps practices reduce dependency on insurance, automate day-to-day plan management, and increase patient loyalty and engagement to maximize profitability and drive long-term growth.
"At Kleer, we prioritize every aspect of our client's practice,” explains Brad James, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at Kleer. “We work to develop innovative software solutions and partner with exceptional companies to empower their success. Our team understands the complexities of the dental staffing market, as many practices struggle to hire for growth or backfill vacant positions, which is why we refer our customers to DirectDental. Their web-based staffing platform helps practices identify top talent and we are confident in the value it provides our customers."
“Having personally worked in dental practices for years, I have seen how dental insurance can do more harm to a dental office's bottom line than good,” says Holli Perez, Co-founder and CMO of DirectDental. “Kleer allows dental offices to offer and track membership plans to ensure their patients get the care they need. This is an excellent service that benefits clinics, dentists, and patients alike. I know our clients will truly benefit from this partnership.”
For information about how your clinic can incorporate and manage dental membership plans, visit www.kleer.com.
For more information about DirectDental, visit www.directdental.com.
For personalized service and to sign up, call DirectDental and speak to one of their staffing experts at 619-295-1002.
For more information on how Kleer can help grow your practice, speak with one of their experts.
To keep up with the latest news and information, follow DirectDental on social media at @directdental on Instagram.
About DirectDental:
DirectDental is a web-based staffing platform and specialized job board that enables dental practices to quickly connect with dental professionals for permanent and temporary jobs in real-time. Our technology is designed to make staffing more efficient and cost-effective for dental practices while offering dental professionals a free and flexible way to create their desired work schedule.
