New Website for I-515/Charleston Project Launched

Las Vegas, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and partners have launched a new, dedicated website for the I-515/Charleston project, which broke ground this week. i515Charleston.com provides updates for lane restrictions as well as information on construction. The website will be updated regularly with traffic impacts and corresponding traffic control measures. There is also a dedicated email address (info@i515charleston.com) and phone line (725-219-6218) for questions or comments.

The project aims to reduce crashes and reduce travel time around the Charleston Curve. Another goal is to improve mobility on Charleston Blvd at I-515. The project will widen I-515 by adding an auxiliary lane in each direction between Charleston and Eastern. It will also add additional turn lanes at the Charleston interchange and improve sidewalks and lighting for pedestrian safety.

Construction is anticipated to last into the Spring of 2024. The traffic management plan calls for crews to maintain 3 lanes of I-515 in each direction during the day and additional lane restrictions overnight. There will be intermittent closures of Charleston ramps, as well as Stewart Ave, Mojave Rd, and Pecos Rd. Pedestrian access will be always provided and access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.