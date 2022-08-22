Submit Release
Koppinger & Associates Launches New Website

The Koppinger & Associates team. L-R: Sue Huston, Annette Burch, Eileen Koppinger, Rebecca Heberling, and Ilene Marshall

New website offers information on Koppinger & Associates’ business consulting and solutions

FORT GRATIOT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koppinger & Associates has launched a new website located at koppingerins.com.

Koppinger & Associates offers Business and Property & Casualty (P&C) solutions, Employee Benefits and HR solutions. These solutions come with consulting, counseling, and the tools businesses need to achieve great success.

“Business leaders face complex decisions daily. We offer solutions to address those challenges,” says Eileen Koppinger, President. “We are committed to helping businesses achieve their full potential. We listen and learn first, then take a professional, honest team approach in advising clients to help them reach their goals. We see challenges as opportunities and greet them with confidence and a positive attitude. This is what inspires and motivates us, and our website and brand needed to reflect the why behind what we do.”

The website provides detailed information about Koppinger & Associates' solutions and allows visitors to learn more about their team.

“Business executives deserve an advisor who is the expert in simplifying the world of insurance by cutting through the confusion to make better decisions. Protection from unpredictable events provides a financial safety net giving the organization security, stability, and predictability to survive the unforeseen. Quality employee benefit programs along with comprehensive employee education platforms attract and retain a quality workforce. Executives are masters of their own industry and have neither the time nor inclination to become insurance experts. Our advisement offers personalized solutions helping a business be their best,” Eileen Koppinger, President, explains.

ABOUT KOPPINGER & ASSOCIATES:

Koppinger & Associates is a team of dedicated and experienced advisors committed to helping clients better understand specific needs in protecting their business assets, reputation, and bottom line. They help their clients build strong organizations by driving growth and generating results with solutions that take their business to the next level. Learn more at koppingerins.com.

