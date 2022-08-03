Worldwide Weed: FloEnvy Shares New Report On The Biggest International Cannabis Stories Of 2022

The Innovative Cannabis Track-and-Trace Software Company Releases A New Report For Those Eager To Break Into Developing Marijuana Markets Across The Globe

The everyday people in our industry need a quick way to determine what’s transpired this year and what to anticipate over the next six months” — Joshua Litton, Director of Business Operations

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FloEnvy, the leader in the cultivation management and seed-to-sale software space, has released a report detailing major updates in cannabis policy and investment across Canada, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

The recreational and medical marijuana industries have continued to rapidly expand since the late 2010s, leaving it impossible to stay up to date on major news and breaking stories across the world. Hemp/CBD also plays an enormous role as stricter, conservative nations begin to allow the cultivation and distribution of smokable hemp, concentrates, and other derivative products. Day to day, week to week, new laws are being introduced, government-funded studies are being conducted, and businesses are being created to support the burgeoning green wave that is taking over the globe.

FloEnvy’s report has distilled the fifteen biggest stories from Q1 and Q2 of this year into a quick read, ensuring leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, and curious individuals won’t miss out on opportunities anywhere. Also included are five predictions for the remaining two quarters of 2022 - extremely vital information for those looking to stay a step ahead of the competition.

“What FloEnvy has provided is a concise report, packed with information that many have missed due to major media's narrow focus on particular markets and their attention-grabbing headlines. The everyday people in our industry, and those researching the market, need a quick way to determine what’s transpired this year and what to anticipate over the next six months,” said Joshua Litton, Director of Business Operations at FloEnvy.

Download the free report here.

