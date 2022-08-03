Hop-on introduces WEB3 DRM technology OOVE(TM) Smart Contracts by Digitalage

About

Vision To be the leading engagement platform that is fair and equitable for the creator economy. Mission Our mission is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers and contributors by providing a one stop shop for content creation and management so they can reach their full potential. Position For publishers, influencers and contributors, digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy supporting the next generation of marketers and influencers through its engagement platform of digital rights management tools that will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web 3.0 blockchain technologies.