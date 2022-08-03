Iowa 70 closed at the Canadian Pacific Railroad Crossing in Columbus Junction starting on Tuesday, Aug. 9

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – Aug. 3, 2022 – Repairs at the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing on Iowa 70 in Columbus Junction will require closing the roadway to traffic for one day starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Office of Rail Transportation.

Motorists will be directed to use an official off-site detour (see map). The detour from Iowa 92 to Iowa 70 will follow northbound 2nd Street, and from Iowa 70 to Iowa 92 the route will follow southbound 2nd Street to Walnut Street. It is anticipated the detour will be in place for the duration of the construction. Local traffic will have access to Iowa 70 except for the lanes at the railroad crossing (near mile marker 1.13).

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: Travis Tinken, Iowa DOT Office of Rail, at 515-290-5055, or email at travis.tinken@iowadot.us