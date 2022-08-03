Urban Beauty TV Returns For Season 2 on BET-Her, Sat. Aug. 6th, 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating its return with a limited series run of 5 new episodes starting Saturday, August 6th, 2022, 10:30 pm ET on BET-Her, Urban Beauty TV shines the spotlight on the glam world’s beautypreneurs, stylists, fashion designers and health professionals who are pushing the envelope in the world of beauty, its products and its packaging and the pioneering personalities who are making moves in the multi-billion-dollar world of makeup, skincare, and the healthy glow lifestyle.
This season will feature the lovely and lively Midori Amae, Former Miss Black Virginia again as host. She’ll interview –
Lavonndra Johnson, Founder/CEO, Elle Johnson Co.
Sherrel Sampson, Founder/CEO, Canviiy
Monique Glover, Founder/CEO, Lamonique Cosmetics
The following will be featured -
Kenya Moore, Founder/CEO, Kenya Moore Hair Care
Toccara Jones, Founder/CEO, Toccara Jones Intimate Apparel
Tamela Mann, Gospel Sensation & Founder, The Tamela Mann Collection
Miko Branch, Co-Founder, Miss Jessie’s Natural Hair Products
The series will also feature a check in with Dorian Renaud, founder/CEO of Buttah Skin, which bills its skincare line as “nourishment for multicultural skin.”
In addition to all this glowing greatness and so much more, Urban Beauty TV’s new season will feature 2 dynamic specials -
Urban Beauty TV: Africa, filmed in Kampala, Uganda, hosted by Ugandan model/TV personality and beautypreneur Anita Fabiola, will explore the glam world & scene throughout the continent. Fabiola also chats with Ugandan fashion designer, Anita Beryl, creative director of Beryl Qouture & Weddings.
Urban Beauty TV: Wedding Edition invites our audience to attend the wedding of two of BET’s rising stars, Perri Camper (American Soul) and Jeremie Rivers (Games People Play). Leading into the ceremony, this special will delve into the details of what makes a beautiful wedding, from the fashion to the venue and all the details of the big day. Musical performances/appearances include R&B artist, Jac Ross as well as Stokley Williams, solo artist and lead singer of Mint Condition.
Season 2 of Urban Beauty TV premieres Saturday August 6th At 10:30pm on BET-Her. Check your local cable listings for more details.
Angelo Ellerbee
Check out the Urban Beauty TV Promo here