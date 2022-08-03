Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,542 in the last 365 days.

Urban Beauty TV Returns For Season 2 on BET-Her, Sat. Aug. 6th, 2022

Urban Beauty TV Season Two debuting on Saturday, Aug. 6th at 10:30 pm ET on BET-Her

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating its return with a limited series run of 5 new episodes starting Saturday, August 6th, 2022, 10:30 pm ET on BET-Her, Urban Beauty TV shines the spotlight on the glam world’s beautypreneurs, stylists, fashion designers and health professionals who are pushing the envelope in the world of beauty, its products and its packaging and the pioneering personalities who are making moves in the multi-billion-dollar world of makeup, skincare, and the healthy glow lifestyle.

This season will feature the lovely and lively Midori Amae, Former Miss Black Virginia again as host. She’ll interview –

Lavonndra Johnson, Founder/CEO, Elle Johnson Co.
Sherrel Sampson, Founder/CEO, Canviiy
Monique Glover, Founder/CEO, Lamonique Cosmetics

The following will be featured -

Kenya Moore, Founder/CEO, Kenya Moore Hair Care
Toccara Jones, Founder/CEO, Toccara Jones Intimate Apparel
Tamela Mann, Gospel Sensation & Founder, The Tamela Mann Collection
Miko Branch, Co-Founder, Miss Jessie’s Natural Hair Products

The series will also feature a check in with Dorian Renaud, founder/CEO of Buttah Skin, which bills its skincare line as “nourishment for multicultural skin.”

In addition to all this glowing greatness and so much more, Urban Beauty TV’s new season will feature 2 dynamic specials -

Urban Beauty TV: Africa, filmed in Kampala, Uganda, hosted by Ugandan model/TV personality and beautypreneur Anita Fabiola, will explore the glam world & scene throughout the continent. Fabiola also chats with Ugandan fashion designer, Anita Beryl, creative director of Beryl Qouture & Weddings.

Urban Beauty TV: Wedding Edition invites our audience to attend the wedding of two of BET’s rising stars, Perri Camper (American Soul) and Jeremie Rivers (Games People Play). Leading into the ceremony, this special will delve into the details of what makes a beautiful wedding, from the fashion to the venue and all the details of the big day. Musical performances/appearances include R&B artist, Jac Ross as well as Stokley Williams, solo artist and lead singer of Mint Condition.

Season 2 of Urban Beauty TV premieres Saturday August 6th At 10:30pm on BET-Her. Check your local cable listings for more details.

Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
angelo@dxxnyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Check out the Urban Beauty TV Promo here

You just read:

Urban Beauty TV Returns For Season 2 on BET-Her, Sat. Aug. 6th, 2022

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.