iS5 Communications Announces Joint Technology Partnership with Syskey Softlabs

The joint technology partnership of iS5 Communications with Syskey Softlabs integrates the SyskeyOT’s Scribbler with iS5Com’s RAPTORSeries.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, iS5 Communications Inc. (“iS5Com”) announced with great pleasure a joint Technology partnership with Syskey Softlabs ("SyskeyOT"), headquartered in Bangalore, India.

The partnership between iS5Com and SyskeyOT includes an integration of the SyskeyOT’s Scribbler Log Manager(“Scribbler”) on iS5Com’s RAPTOR® and MicroRAPTOR® Models. The RAPTOR family is a broad range of intelligent cybersecure hardware platforms running the iBiome® OS, an all-encompassing operating system that supports L2/L3 switching and routing on a single platform.

SyskeyOT’s Scribbler product combined with iS5Com’s RAPTOR platform is a robust solution that will be highly secure, scalable and a reliable centralized log management solution for enterprises who value their log data.

“Modern OT systems are heterogeneous environments with a wide array of devices such as Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs), Remote Terminal Units (RTUs), routers, switches, computers, and other specialized devices. Without an efficient logging solution, maintaining these devices is a herculean task for System Administrators. As the complexity of these networks continues to evolve, we believe that the integration of SyskeyOT’s technology is the right step to compliment iS5Com’s cybersecurity ecosystem. We look forward to working with SyskeyOT and are excited to offer this solution to our customers on RAPTOR”, said iS5Com’s Founder, President & CEO, Clive Dias.

“Today, secure operation of the Industrial Control System is one of the mandatory needs to protect Critical Infrastructures around the world. A Log Management System is one of the foundational pillars of Cyber security systems. Providing a secure and future-proof way to integrate Edge computing into industrial networks in harsh environments, bringing intelligence and Log processing on a decentralized levels are key requirements for digitalization and the Industrial Internet of Things. We are delighted to engage with iS5 which adds tremendous value to strengthen our channel partner network. We strongly believe that the strategic partnership will help global industrial customers to secure their critical assets”, said SyskeyOT’s Executive Director, Maheswaran Thangamuthu.

To learn more about the joint solution between SyskeyOT and iS5Com, please contact us at info@is5com.com or visit https://is5com.com/contact-us/ to speak to your regional sales representative.

About Syskey Softlabs

Syskey Softlabs Pvt Limited is a global provider of Cybersecurity Software Products for Operation Technology/Industrial Control Systems (OT/ICS) networks. SyskeyOT helps verticals like Energy, Water, Oil & Gas, Transportation and other industrial sectors to meet the growing demands for Cybersecurity Solutions with highly secure and scalable Centralized “Log Management Solution” and “Asset Inventory Management Solution”. SyskeyOT builds competitive advantage with cutting-edge technology, security focused solutions, quality technical support and customer centric products.

About iS5 Communications Inc.

iS5 Communications Inc. is a global provider of integrated services and solutions, and manufacturer of intelligent Industrial Ethernet products. Our products are designed to meet the stringent demand requirements of utility sub-stations, roadside transportation, rail, and industrial applications. iS5Com’s services and products are key enablers of advanced technology implementation such as the Smart Grid, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Intelligent Oil Field, and Internet of Things. All products have the ability to transmit data efficiently without the loss of any packets under harsh environments and EMI conditions.