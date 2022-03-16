XONA Partners with iS5 Communications to Provide Zero-Trust OT Access Control on Industrial Networking Platform

Xona Partners with iS5 Communications

XONA Enhances its Industry-Leading User Access Control Software Platform with Intelligent, Robust and Compliant Hardware for Harsh Industrial Environments.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iS5 Communications, a global manufacturer of intelligent Ethernet products, and XONA, the developer of an innovative zero-trust user access software platform for industrial operations today announced a strategic partnership to provide a robust remote and mobile operations solution which meets the stringent requirements for utility substations, roadside transportation, rail, and other industrial applications.

In a pandemic-altered operational landscape, remote and mobile operations capacity is increasingly critical for maintaining resiliency, maximizing efficiency, and achieving organizational outcomes. However, as IT and OT systems converge, organizations are left exposed to cybersecurity risks that cannot be overcome with traditional IT security solutions.To protect their critical infrastructure from cyber threats, companies need OT-specific integrated platforms.

iS5 Communications provides a robust IEC61850 and IEEE1613-compliant industrial Ethernet multi service platform for for critical communications, cybersecurity, and edge computing processing. This new partnership enhances iS5 Communications’ Intelligent Cyber Secure hardware platform by introducing XONA’s zero-trust user access layer to their product offerings, including integrated closed-loop multi-factor authentication (MFA), browser-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), moderated secure file transfer, system connection segmentation and monitoring, protocol isolation, and deep user access forensics, all delivered through a single solution.

“We are excited to welcome XONA to our growing ecosystem of world class cybersecurity partners. XONA’s Critical System Gateway (CSG) running on the iS5 RAPTOR will add zero trust user access to its best-in-class Layer 2 / Layer 3 networking capabilities for critical OT infrastructure,” says Clive Dias, iS5Com’s Founder, President and CEO.

“Simple to deploy zero-trust user access empowers companies to embrace OT remote operations capacity without compromising cybersecurity,” explains XONA CEO, Bill Moore. He adds, “As ransomware and other cybersecurity threats increase in scope, frequency and severity, it is critical that companies fortify their remote and mobile operations to account for a shifting threat landscape. We are excited to partner with iS5 Communications to deliver just those necessary capabilities.”

Together iS5 Communications and XONA will offer a comprehensive industrial-grade compliant solution that protects companies as they embrace remote operations.



About iS5 Communications

iS5 Communications Inc. (“iS5Com”) is a global provider of integrated services and solutions, and manufacturer of intelligent Industrial Ethernet products. Our products are designed to meet the stringent demand requirements of utility sub-stations, roadside transportation, rail, and industrial applications. iS5Communications’ services and products are key enablers of advanced technology implementation such as the Smart Grid, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Intelligent Oil Field, and Internet of Things. Learn more at https://www.is5com.com



About XONA

XONA provides a simple and secure user access platform for operational technology. XONA’s mission is to enable your organization’s workforce of employees, contractors, consultants, vendors and part-time workers to be more productive and more secure while reducing your operational costs. XONA seamlessly and securely enables secure adaptive access to your most critical systems and applications while also reducing operational and cyber risks and increasing operational efficiency. Learn more by visiting https://www.xonasystems.com/