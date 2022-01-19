Government of Canada supports digital technologies in southern Ontario

FedDev Ontario invests nearly $4 million in iS5 Communications Inc. and Crypto4A Technologies Inc. to scale-up operation and maintain more than 90 jobs.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access to safe and secure digital infrastructure is critical to keeping the engine of our economy running. The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted this need, and the Government of Canada is ensuring Canadian businesses have the tools to develop innovative solutions and technologies to keep us working smarter, safer and more effectively, now and into the future.

Today, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), announced a combined investment of nearly $4 million to support the scale-up and growth of two businesses: iS5 Communications Inc. and Crypto4A Technologies Inc. This combined investment will create 45 jobs and maintain more than 90 jobs, as well as leverage nearly $14 million in private sector support to the region.

Crypto4A Technologies Inc. (Crypto4A), an Ottawa-based cybersecurity firm, is receiving a repayable contribution of more than $2 million to accelerate commercialization of its QxEDGE™ quantum-safe cybersecurity platform, designed to keep user information secure while protecting the privacy and integrity of data. With this investment, Crypto4A will launch the next iteration of the platform, QxEDGE II™.

Mississauga-based iS5 Communications Inc. (iS5) is receiving a repayable contribution of $1.9 million to refine its RAPTOR® suite of products that securely monitor critical infrastructure and information for military, government and industry purposes. This investment will generate local supply chain benefits as iS5 Communications sources more than 60 percent of its parts locally and works with more than 20 suppliers and manufacturers across southern Ontario.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting businesses and job creation in communities recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes investing in growing unique companies that combine advanced manufacturing and technology to build a more sustainable, innovative and safer digital economy for the future.

Quotes

“The investments announced today for Crypto4A Technologies and iS5 Communications will create good jobs in Ottawa and Mississauga. As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada is making investments in our businesses, workers, communities and sectors to support innovation and economic growth in southern Ontario.”

- The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

“Today’s announcement builds on southern Ontario’s growing tech, cybersecurity and innovation sectors, and furthers efforts to keep pushing the boundaries to benefit our regional economy, while protecting our networks and information. These investments in iS5 and Crypto4A are helping position the region as a tech and innovation leader, while supporting the creation of 25 new jobs in the Ottawa region.”

- Anita Vandenbeld, Member of Parliament for Ottawa West–Nepean

“Today’s funding announcement is important for our region. The Government of Canada’s investment will create 20 new jobs in Mississauga and generate local supply chain benefits with more than 20 suppliers and manufacturers across southern Ontario.”

- Iqwinder Gaheer, Member of Parliament for Mississauga–Malton

“We are thankful to the Government of Canada for their continued support of Canadian high-tech companies. As a Canadian manufacturer of secure critical infrastructure communications solutions and a fast growing global exporter, our success depends on the ability to employ high-skilled people. With this valuable contribution, we will be able to retain and hire talent and accelerate our path to technology and market leadership.”

- Clive Dias, Founder, President & CEO, iS5 Communications Inc.

“This Government of Canada contribution helps us to attract and grow the highly-skilled jobs needed for the post-quantum era in cyber-security. With this support, our people can now help prepare the next generation of cybersecurity experts and enable unique technology partnerships that help re-establish the Ottawa region as a global epicenter for cybersecurity and cryptography.”

- John M. Scott, Chair and CEO, Crypto4A Technologies Inc.

Quick facts

Crypto4A Technologies Inc. creates cybersecurity solutions that protect data and information and are scalable, sustainable, and universally available.

iS5 Communications Inc. develops and manufactures secure, weather-resilient ethernet products for critical infrastructure and industrial assets such as utility sub-stations and roadside transportation. In 2020, it was recognized by Canadian Business as one of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies and, in 2021, Founder, President, & CEO, Clive Dias, was awarded the Technopreneur of the Year Award at the 2020 Canadian SME National Business Awards.

The Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, is helping to accelerate the growth of firms and assist with the adoption of new, innovative technologies that support scale-up, productivity, and the development of, and entry into, new markets to help companies become globally competitive. See the funding opportunities available.

Since November 2015, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, has invested nearly $730 million in almost 280 tech projects across southern Ontario.

Contacts

Jeff Woodland

Communications Advisor

Office of the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Jeffrey.Woodland@feddevontario.gc.ca

Allison Watson

Media Relations

FedDev Ontario

fdo.mediarel-relmedias.fdo@feddevontario.gc.ca