Waste Advantage Magazine Now Offers New Marketing Opportunity to Advertise
Waste Advantage Magazine announces the addition of Sponsored Content to their marketing products. Reach a niche audience of waste and recycling professionals.PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste Advantage Magazine announces the addition of Sponsored Content to their marketing products.
Sponsored content is most engaging when your article is posted with an influencer or source who targets your niche audience and already discusses topics that align with your brand.
Sponsored Content Works!
Sponsored content gets your company in front of waste and recycling professionals that are already visiting Waste Advantage Magazine’s website (175,000+ page views per month). Because your content holds useful information and feels appropriate for our viewers, it is a persuasive way to target your audience and go in-depth about what you do and why it is important to the industry.
• Sponsored content makes your brand feel credible and trustworthy by placing it alongside other content that the viewer enjoys
• Sponsored content is one of the few ways get extra exposure while adding to the user experience
• Sponsored content isn’t restricted to one format or type of media
• Sponsored content is mutually beneficial – a content creator (with an audience) gets views/visitors and a product creator (who needs an audience to get customers) gets an audience
Your content will also be displayed and highlighted on our e-newsletter and social media.
About Waste Advantage Magazine
For more than 10 years, Waste Advantage Magazine has been North America’s leading monthly publication for professionals in waste and recycling industry, reaching more than 60,000 print and digital 100% qualified subscribers, while providing insightful monthly content and a MarketPlace that connects buyers and sellers of new and used equipment and services.
To get more information on how to engage with our audience, contact our sales team.
Marcus Rubio: marcus@wasteadvantagemag.com D: 800-358-2873 x3
Sean Earley: sean@wasteadvantagemag.com D: 800-358-2873 x2
For more information visit us at: wasteadvantage.com
Visit us on social media
Marcus Rubio
Waste Advantage Magazine
+1 800-358-2873 ext. 3
marcus@wasteadvantagemag.com