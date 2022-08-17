The Finance Development & Training Institute (FDTI) Alliance is Back, Face-to-Face and Peer-to-Peer
— Margie Rodgers, Owner/Facilitator, Finance Development & Training Institute
The FDTI best practices alliance will meet on October 4-5, 2022 at Ecolab’s global HQ in St. Paul, MN. Realizing the New CFO Organization is the meeting theme.
Founded in 1994, the FDTI best practices alliance membership includes global leaders The Coca-Cola Company, Dell Technologies, Dow, Ecolab, General Mills, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, and Verizon. The FDTI is the premiere best practices sharing platform for CFO community talent leaders of large global companies. Alicia Davis, Senior Director of CFO Finance Learning and Development, Dell Technologies serves as the volunteer chairperson of the FDTI alliance. The fall 2022 program will include presentations from Ecolab’s financial leadership team and specific practice-sharing sessions on top talent development programs and retention initiatives led by Microsoft, Verizon, IBM, Ecolab and General Mills.
For further information about the FDTI alliance, visit our website: www.fdti.org
