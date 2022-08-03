Verlo Mattress Coming to Boston Area
Patrick Bailey and Megan Alexander Awarded a Verlo Mattress FranchiseMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Patrick Bailey and Megan Alexander, joining the Verlo Mattress family of franchisees was an easy decision.
“I was initially attracted to Verlo because of the strong financials that the current franchisees were producing,” Patrick Bailey said. “What ultimately solidified things for me was getting to know the Verlo team and realizing that they were the type of people I would like to be in business with.”
Bailey, who will be opening a new Verlo Mattress store in the Boston area along with Megan Alexander, said he is excited to be entering the Boston market because it represents a chance to bring Verlo’s high quality mattresses to a new area.
“Verlo Mattress has a proven model of success, but they are not yet saturated throughout the U.S.,” Bailey said. “To me that means territory availability, and the ability to help chart the course for the brand on a national level.”
Verlo Mattress currently has 34 stores in seven states. The Boston franchise will be the first in the Northeast, bringing the fast-growing Verlo Mattress to its eighth state. Verlo Mattress has already awarded 14 new franchises in the past year.
Bailey added that he was also eager to work with the Verlo Mattress family of franchisees not only because of his own expertise in supply chain management but also because of the people who make up the company.
“My operations background has provided me experience and expertise in manufacturing, inventory management, logistics, quality and all other aspects of supply chain management that will be necessary as a Verlo Mattress franchisee,” said Bailey
Alexander said she and Bailey will make a great team.
“My customer-facing experience, together with Pat's experience in operations, is a combination that we both believe will help us succeed in this adventure with Verlo Mattress,” she said. “I am excited to be a business presence within my community, and to be working in a proven business model and with a team that I enjoy working with.”
Verlo Mattress is a franchise business and is a terrific small business opportunity.
Verlo Mattress’s Director of Franchise Development, Bobby Cleveland, said he was enthusiastic about having Bailey and Alexander add the Boston area store to the quickly expanding Verlo Mattress family.
“Our new Boston franchise is an example of the popularity and growth of Verlo Mattress across the country,” Cleveland said. “The Boston area franchise will be highly successful not only because of the high quality of Verlo Mattresses, but because of the leadership of Patrick and Megan.”
ABOUT VERLO MATTRESS
Founded in 1958, Verlo Mattress currently has 34 stores in seven states. With 11 more franchise locations awarded, Verlo Mattress is passionate about helping people find the right sleep products – at the best prices – because so much depends on a good night’s sleep. Verlo mattresses are built in local mattress factories, sold at consumer-direct prices, and serviced locally with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee.
