BoardPusher Custom Skateboards Now Accepts Cryptocurrency

Print-on-demand skateboard company, BoardPusher, expands its Web 3.0 presence by accepting cryptocurrency for their custom skateboard services.

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoardPusher Skateboards now accepts cryptocurrency payments through boardpusher.com. Embracing and keeping up with the ever-changing digital landscape has always been key to BoardPusher’s success since its innovation of the one-off custom skateboard service in 2005. Accepting crypto payments and diving into the crypto space is a natural step for the print-on-demand skateboard supplier.

BoardPusher supplies custom skateboards for a wide variety of artists, designers, and skate teams who are associating skateboards with NFTs. “We are excited about getting more involved in the crypto space. We are working with a number of NFT clients and have some projects of our own in development. Accepting crypto payments is just the first step.” explains BoardPusher Partner, Jason Atencio.

BoardPusher currently accepts crypto payment through BitPay, which facilitates payments in 13 different currencies. The ability to connect through WalletConnect was a key factor in selecting the integration for the website and will be integral to future additions to the website and its Web 3.0 enhancements.