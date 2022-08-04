Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,130 in the last 365 days.

BoardPusher Custom Skateboards Now Accepts Cryptocurrency

BoardPusher Custom Skateboards

BoardPusher Custom Skateboards

Print-on-demand skateboard company, BoardPusher, expands its Web 3.0 presence by accepting cryptocurrency for their custom skateboard services.

We are excited about getting more involved in the crypto space. We work with a number of NFT projects and have some projects of our own in development. Accepting crypto payments is just the first step”
— Jason Atencio

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoardPusher Skateboards now accepts cryptocurrency payments through boardpusher.com. Embracing and keeping up with the ever-changing digital landscape has always been key to BoardPusher’s success since its innovation of the one-off custom skateboard service in 2005. Accepting crypto payments and diving into the crypto space is a natural step for the print-on-demand skateboard supplier.

BoardPusher supplies custom skateboards for a wide variety of artists, designers, and skate teams who are associating skateboards with NFTs. “We are excited about getting more involved in the crypto space. We are working with a number of NFT clients and have some projects of our own in development. Accepting crypto payments is just the first step.” explains BoardPusher Partner, Jason Atencio.

BoardPusher currently accepts crypto payment through BitPay, which facilitates payments in 13 different currencies. The ability to connect through WalletConnect was a key factor in selecting the integration for the website and will be integral to future additions to the website and its Web 3.0 enhancements.

Jason Atencio
BoardPusher, LLC
8886158704 ext.
email us here

You just read:

BoardPusher Custom Skateboards Now Accepts Cryptocurrency

Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.