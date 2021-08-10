BoardPusher Custom Skateboards plants 25,000 trees in 2021

BoardPusher Custom Skateboards Buy a skateboard - Plant a tree A longleaf pine planted

Partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation, BoardPusher plants a tree for every skateboard sold, with a very positive response from the skateboard community.

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoardPusher Custom Skateboards announces the planting of 25,000 trees this year so far. Since April 2021, the on-demand skateboard company is planting a tree for every skateboard it sells. The tree planting project was organized through a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.

“We are very excited to see trees getting planted as a result of our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.” States Lucas Bond, CEO of BoardPusher, adding “Our intent to continue this effort moving forward has been reinforced by the positive response we have received from our shop owners and community at large.”

The first project that BoardPusher contributed to planted longleaf pine trees in a forest located around the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. This area provides an important landscape in the Florida panhandle and is the largest remaining contiguous stand of old-growth longleaf pine in existence. However, due to historical off-site sand pine plantations that have been encroaching on the land, the area’s natural ecosystem has significantly been in decline. Reintroducing longleaf pines will not only provide a conducive habitat for local wildlife, but it will also reduce the overall risk of natural disasters such as wildfires.

BoardPusher will continue to work with the Arbor Day Foundation to select projects that benefit local communities and their immediate environments. More information about BoardPusher's tree planting can be found at https://www.boardpusher.com/about/one-skateboard-one-tree.