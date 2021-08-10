Submit Release
News Search

There were 579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,473 in the last 365 days.

BoardPusher Custom Skateboards plants 25,000 trees in 2021

BoardPusher Custom Skateboards

BoardPusher Custom Skateboards

Buy a custom skateboard - Plant a tree

Buy a skateboard - Plant a tree

A longleaf pine planted

Partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation, BoardPusher plants a tree for every skateboard sold, with a very positive response from the skateboard community.

Our intent to continue this effort moving forward has been reinforced by the positive response we have received from our shop owners and community at large.”
— Lucas Bond, CEO of BoardPusher

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoardPusher Custom Skateboards announces the planting of 25,000 trees this year so far. Since April 2021, the on-demand skateboard company is planting a tree for every skateboard it sells. The tree planting project was organized through a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.

“We are very excited to see trees getting planted as a result of our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation.” States Lucas Bond, CEO of BoardPusher, adding “Our intent to continue this effort moving forward has been reinforced by the positive response we have received from our shop owners and community at large.”

The first project that BoardPusher contributed to planted longleaf pine trees in a forest located around the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. This area provides an important landscape in the Florida panhandle and is the largest remaining contiguous stand of old-growth longleaf pine in existence. However, due to historical off-site sand pine plantations that have been encroaching on the land, the area’s natural ecosystem has significantly been in decline. Reintroducing longleaf pines will not only provide a conducive habitat for local wildlife, but it will also reduce the overall risk of natural disasters such as wildfires.

BoardPusher will continue to work with the Arbor Day Foundation to select projects that benefit local communities and their immediate environments. More information about BoardPusher's tree planting can be found at https://www.boardpusher.com/about/one-skateboard-one-tree.

Jason Atencio
BoardPusher, LLC
+1 303-777-7697
email us here

You just read:

BoardPusher Custom Skateboards plants 25,000 trees in 2021

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Environment, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.