BoardPusher Custom Skateboards releases on-demand skateboard fulfillment app for Shopify App Store

ENGLEWOOD, CO, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BoardPusher Custom Skateboards, a leader in custom skateboard fulfillment, announces the release of its new app for the Shopify App Store. With over a decade providing professional-quality skateboards to artists and skate brands via BoardPusher-hosted shops, the app will now enable merchants to benefit from the same fast and efficient production through a white-label fulfillment service.

The BoardPusher app for the Shopify App Store allows merchants to design their skateboards and griptape using the BoardPusher online designer and sync the products to their store. The app implements a complete integration of the entire fulfillment process from purchase to shipment notification while giving the shop owner control over all interactions with the customer.

“BoardPusher has been helping more and more companies with their print-on-demand skateboard needs, and this is the latest step we are taking to provide integrations to a wider base of shop owners,” said Lucas Bond, CEO of BoardPusher.

The app gives merchants access to the full selection of skateboard shapes offered by BoardPusher including popsicles, longboards, and cruisers. The app costs $5 per month which includes a $5 discount on all products providing a base price of $49.99 on most decks giving shop owners plenty of room for markup. All skateboards are 7-ply decks made from US and Canadian Maple wood, printed and shipped from Colorado in less than 72 hours.

About BoardPusher:

BoardPusher offers on-demand printing of custom skateboards and griptape with no minimum quantities. Based in Englewood, CO and founded in 2005, BoardPusher is skateboarder owned and operated.